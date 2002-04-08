Clearfield Elects Industry Veterans Carol Wirsbinski and Walter Jones, Jr. to the Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Clearfield Elects Industry Veterans Carol Wirsbinski and Walter Jones, Jr. to the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
Just now
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, has elected telecommunications industry veterans Carol Wirsbinski and Walter Jones, Jr. to the board of directors, effective December 3, 2021. With these elections, Clearfield’s board composition expands to eight total directors, seven of whom are independent.

Carol Wirsbinski
Wirsbinski brings to Clearfield more than 30 years of experience operationalizing both strategy and vision within the telecommunications industry. She has a proven track record of building successful organizations through transformational growth, particularly in the community broadband market. Wirsbinski currently serves as an independent director on the board of Somos Inc., a rapidly evolving technology company that serves as the administrator and registry for toll free numbers issued in North America. Wirsbinski was previously Chief Operating Officer of Hickory Tech Corporation/Enventis (now Consolidated Communications Inc., CCI), an integrated communication service provider. Under Wirsbinski’s leadership, Hickory Tech/Enventis doubled its revenue and transformed into a leading provider of carrier and commercial business in the Midwest. Wirsbinski also served as Chief Sales Officer of Consolidated Communications, where she led commercial and carrier sales.

Wirsbinski holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with concentration in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She is an active member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, NACD and the Private Directors Association (PDA).

Walter Jones, Jr.
Jones brings to Clearfield nearly three decades of experience in the information communications industry. Over his career working for Tier One operators, Jones established significant expertise in network operations and fiber-focused enterprise transformations. He spent three decades at Verizon in a range of management positions, including most recently as Vice President of Network Transformation, where he oversaw the wireline transformation from copper to fiber for the entire enterprise. Prior to that, he was Region President of Network Operations at Verizon, where he managed field operations and sales. He also served as Area Vice President of Network Operations for Verizon Wireless, where he managed all wireless network planning, construction, and maintenance for the West Coast region.

Jones holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and holds a Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

“Carol and Walter each bring a wealth of industry experience and unique insights into key areas of Clearfield’s growth strategy,” said Ronald Roth, Chairman of the Clearfield Board of Directors. “We are excited to be adding their talent to our Board and we look forward to leveraging their expertise during this period of transformational growth within the broadband industry.”

About Clearfield, Inc.
Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/Cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQwNjE3OCM0NTk2OTY3IzIwMjg0NjY=
Clearfield-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment