Alaska Airlines Chooses T-Mobile US as Preferred Wireless Provider

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Alaska Airlines Chooses T-Mobile US as Preferred Wireless Provider

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Today, Alaska Airlines, (NYSE: ALK) announced it has chosen T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as its preferred wireless provider, uniting two Pacific Northwest-based companies with a common history of reinventing customer service and transforming their respective industries. Under the new agreement, Alaska will go all-in on T-Mobile by migrating the majority of their mobility business—including data lines, voice lines to the Un-Carrier. Alaska will leverage the power of T-Mobile’s cutting-edge nationwide 5G network to enhance the travel experience for millions of customers who fly Alaska every year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005501/en/

nr-hero-Alaska-TMo-12-6-21.jpg

Alaska Airlines Chooses T-Mobile US as Preferred Wireless Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

With air travel returning to normal, Alaska is looking to take advantage of the high-bandwidth, low latency capabilities of 5G to optimize every aspect of the customer experience—from ticketing to check-in, on-time departures and arrivals, baggage tracking, and much more.

“As two Pacific Northwest-based companies, innovation is in our DNA,” said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. “We are excited to partner with T-Mobile to create a more seamless travel experience using T-Mobile’s next generation mobile solutions. The sky is the limit on what we will be able to create together for Alaska’s guests and employees.”

“Alaska is a lot like T-Mobile in some really important ways. Besides both being based in Seattle, Alaska and T-Mobile have a long history of challenging conventional thinking in our industries and pioneering new ways to use technological innovation to put customers first,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “T-Mobile has always fixed customer pain points in the wireless industry, and it’s inspiring to help translate that to other industries with likeminded partners like Alaska.”

T-Mobile’s game-changing nationwide 5G network also offers Alaska the opportunity to explore Advanced Network Services offerings, such as Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and Private Networks to understand how these innovative technologies can improve customer experience and care. In an industry where there’s an incredible amount of data sharing in the airport—scanning baggage coming off planes, going onto planes, crews downloading flight plans, running plane diagnostics, and ordering food and beverage services between flights—seconds matter to the customer experience. That’s where services such as MEC, could be leveraged to process data locally, securely, and quickly. Leveraging over-the-wing, under-the-wing, and gate applications through MEC could enable airlines to provide ground and flight crews with the information they need to speed aircraft turnaround times, resolve gate issues, and streamline operations to provide an even better passenger experience.

This is just one leg of a much longer journey together with Alaska. Per the agreement, T-Mobile will provide Alaska with tens of thousands of data lines and voice lines. With a nationwide 5G network that extends from San Francisco to Wichita to Washington D.C. and beyond, T-Mobile offers 5G service that will connect Alaska’s crew even in rural and remote parts of the country.

Of course, this isn’t the final destination for Alaska and T-Mobile. As the new partnership reaches cruising altitude, Alaska and T-Mobile will focus on new capabilities, features, and perks specifically for passengers who use T-Mobile.

For more information on T-Mobile’s leading nationwide 5G network, visit T-Mobile.com%2Fcoverage.

T-Mobile is America's Largest 5G network & Fastest average, overall combined 5G speeds according to Opensignal Awards – USA%3A+5G+User+Experience+Report+October+2021​​, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period June 14 - September 11, 2021​ © 2021 Opensignal Limited. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211206005501r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005501/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment