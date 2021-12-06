Logo
GSE to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions", "GSE", or "the Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

GSE_Solutions_Logo.jpg

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 on the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/gvp/1879290. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the few independent public companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
We make statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. We use words such as "expect," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "could," "anticipates," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause our actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those we project. For a full discussion of these risks, uncertainties, and factors, we encourage you to read our documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our periodic reports under the forward-looking statements and risk factors sections. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact


Investor Contact

GSE Solutions


Lytham Partners

Kyle Loudermilk


Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President

Chief Executive Officer


(646) 829-9702

GSE Systems, Inc.


[email protected]

(410) 970-7800



favicon.png?sn=LA96164&sd=2021-12-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gse-to-participate-in-the-lytham-partners-winter-2021-investor-conference-301437656.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

