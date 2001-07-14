Logo
Accelerate the Remote-Hybrid Business Transition with Upland FileBound

Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) has announced its most comprehensive FileBound product release to date, designed to improve ease of use while expanding capabilities around automated workflow. With this release, customers will benefit from faster, more efficient document management processes with a stronger foundation to implement digital transformation initiatives that strategically align with a long-term, remote-hybrid business model.

"The pace of day-to-day business has quickly accelerated as it has become more digital and cloud-based, yet operating with paper and electronic documents is still a consistent bottleneck for organizations of all sizes and industries," said Karen Cummings, EVP and General Manager at Upland Software. "As organizations seek long-lasting solutions to help enable the work of a dispersed workforce, FileBound is providing document management and workflow automation technology that positively impacts how work is done and how quickly organizations can achieve a digitally enabled workforce.”

Features of FileBound's Fall 2021 Release include:

  • Enhanced Forms Functionality: Built upon the existing electronic forms foundation, users cannowinteract more easily with external contacts using two new authentication methods - “Anonymous" and "Anonymous with Password" - for the FileBound forms portal. Users can create custom electronic forms to automatically capture all changes to web forms, all while retaining complete versioning history to improve transparency and ensure compliance.
  • Upgraded Workflow Capabilities: Users can benefit from a more intuitive workflow experience that includes comprehensive logging of all actions, including error reports, as well as consolidated checklist functionality. Users can quickly locate information using the toggle project-level options to default search terms such as “starts with,” “contains,” or “exact.”
  • Improved User Interface: The new user-friendly web interface includes enhanced navigation, multiple language support, an improved experience for FileBound Connect, and a built-in HelloSign integration to easily capture legally binding eSignatures.
  • Administrative Updates: Includesimproved user experience with expanded drag-and-drop functionality for document uploads and management, new options around how to organize metadata, and configuration improvements that make it easier for administrators to ensure users are completing their work consistently. Precision numeric fields capabilities also allow admins to configure exactly how numbers are displayed, and the newly added ability for live calculations removes the need for workflow-driven calculations.

For a firsthand look, check out the FileBound+8.0+Webinar+Series focused on the Administration, Electronic Forms, and Workflow updates.

To learn more about FileBound, visit uplandsoftware.com%2FFileBound.

About Upland

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job-specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005068/en/

