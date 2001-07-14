Logo
Ruth's Chris Steak House Opens New Location in Lake Grove, New York

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Just now
Article's Main Image

Ruth%26rsquo%3Bs+Chris+Steak+House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced today its newest location in Lake Grove, which is now open for business.

The new restaurant is located in The Smith Haven Mall (472 Smith Haven Mall) near Barnes & Noble. Ruth’s Chris brings its exquisite fare and exclusive dining experience to the area in its new 6,917-square-foot restaurant. The new space features two main dining rooms, a luxurious bar with ample seating and a variety of high tops, and two private dining rooms that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and much more. The space is elegantly appointed and thoughtfully designed to provide a pleasurable and refined dining experience for every guest.

Ruth’s Chris has been in business for more than 56 years, and its new Lake Grove location is its 151st restaurant. As part of the pre-opening celebration, Ruth’s Chris hosted a special dinner with community leaders, business owners, Ruth’s Chris executives, members of the media, and local influencers while raising money for the restaurant’s local charity partner and food bank for Long Island – Island Harvest.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Smith Haven Mall community and to be serving those who live in and visit the surrounding area,” said Patrick Costello, general manager for Ruth’s Chris in Lake Grove. “Dining at Ruth’s Chris is an experience like no other, and we look forward to welcoming guests for everything from intimate dinners to family occasions and celebrations of all of life’s moments – big or small.”

“Long Island has been home to Ruth’s Chris for more than 25 years, and we are very excited to open another location there that will allow us to welcome even more guests to enjoy our truly unique and unmatched steak house experience,” said Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.

At Ruth's Chris, the last bite is just as good as the first. The company’s perfected broiling method and seasoning techniques ensure each cut of USDA Prime beef arrives cooked to perfection and sizzling on a 500-degree plate – just the way Ruth’s Chris founder Ruth Fertel liked it.

Representing the highest-quality beef, these cuts are well marbled and hand-selected for thickness and tenderness. Ruth only served her guests the finest, and that’s why Ruth’s Chris serves custom-aged USDA Prime beef.

While Ruth’s Chris’ USDA Prime steaks and their signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests can also enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and choice wines, served with the sort of hospitality that would make its namesake proud.

For more information and hours of operation, please visit RuthsChris.com%2Frestaurant-locations%2Flake-grove%2F or call (631) 973-4230.

About Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel more than 55 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how celebrating more is done.

For more information, visit RuthsChris.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211206005122r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005122/en/

