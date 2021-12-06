Logo
Mr. Michael Coletta Joins Fineqia as Chief Strategy Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is proud to announce that Michael Coletta, a financial markets and fintech 15 year veteran joins the senior management team as a Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Mr. Coletta's expertise within financial markets, regulation and digital asset management fortifies Fineqia's core strength in crypto assets and fintech.

Mr. Coletta joins Fineqia after a successful tenure at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and the CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), the world's largest derivates exchange based in the U.S.

In his previous role at LSEG, Mr. Coletta developed a technology-driven business transformation strategy for adopting blockchain and digital assets across LSEG's capital markets, post trade, benchmarks, and technology infrastructure businesses. At the CME Group, Mr. Coletta was part of the digitisation team launching its first Bitcoin futures contract as well as developing a gold-backed stable coin, crypto-asset spot market and developing an institutional crypto-asset custody solution.

Mr. Coletta has served as an Operating Committee member for the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC - PTDL Group) along with Global Digital Finance. He also represented LSEG as an Expert Group Member on Regulatory Hurdles to Financial Innovation in the European Commission's DG FISMA1, which published a report that fed into the proposed Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) draft legislation.

"Mr. Coletta's expertise in block chain and crypto assets will help us navigate the capital markets and regulatory landscape to create innovate, market leading products," said Fineqia's CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar. As CSO, Mr. Coletta will lead development of new products and instruments that align with the Company's strategies.

As CSO, Mr. Coletta will lead Fineqia's development of new products that align with the Company's strategy that involve investments in and acquisitions of companies developing and propagating blockchain based financial solutions, adjunct to its core business of placing debt and equity securities.

For more information about Fineqia, please visit www.fineqia.com

About Fineqia International Inc.
Fineqia Investments Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International set up to hold the Company's growing portfolio of blockchain, fintech and cryptocurrency technology companies worldwide.

Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTCPink: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries.

Fineqia provides a U.K. relegated platform and associated services to support and administer debt and equity security issuances such as corporate mini-bonds. The Company's strategy involves investments in and acquisitions of companies developing and propagating blockchain based financial solutions, adjunct to its core business of placing debt and equity securities. Fineqia brings an issuing company's debt or equity offerings to the market by distributing and marketing securities for subscription by investors such as accredited investors, high net worth individuals, family offices and fund managers. Fineqia does not provide investment advice and instead seeks to provide transparency by objectively outlining the potential risks and returns of various financing opportunities.

For more information, visit www.fineqia.com




1 Directoraat-generaal Financiële stabiliteit, financiële diensten en kapitaalmarkten (FISMA)

favicon.png?sn=TO96072&sd=2021-12-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-michael-coletta-joins-fineqia-as-chief-strategy-officer-301437854.html

SOURCE Fineqia International Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO96072&Transmission_Id=202112060915PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO96072&DateId=20211206
