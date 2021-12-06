Deutsche Börse includes Nagarro in TecDAX index

PR Newswire

- TecDAX announcement comes within a year of Nagarro's listing

FRANKFURT, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, today announced that it will be added to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's prestigious TecDAX index. The TecDAX tracks the 30 most significant technology stocks traded on the exchange. Admittance to the list is largely based on the free-float market capitalization. Nagarro will join the TecDAX almost exactly one year after being listed on the stock exchange and nearly six months after being added to the SDAX index.

Nagarro's inclusion in these indices has been driven by a strong share price performance since its listing in December 2020, which in turn reflects strong business growth. From the opening price at the time of the listing, Nagarro's share price has grown to over 2.5x in value.

"We are proud to join an index that includes companies such as SAP," said Anurag Sahay, Managing Director. "At the same time, we see this as simply another milestone on a long, rewarding journey for Nagarro. We look forward to more such milestones."

About Nagarro:

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 12,000 people in 27 countries.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

