Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for November 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 6, 2021

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of November 2021. In November 2021, Senmiao reported over 0.9 million total completed orders, a decrease from over 1.0 million total orders completed in October 2021, due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Chengdu in November, which led to travel restrictions and lockdowns being implemented. Numbers reported since August 2021 include the number of completed orders from Meituan's ride-hailing platform ("the Major Platform") utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, approximately 14.2 million rides have been completed using its platform. Over 1.9 million rides have been completed on the Major Platform under Senmiao's new partnership with Meituan, which commenced in August 2021. The number of drivers completing rides via the platform (known as Active Drivers) in November 2021 was 7,480, an increase of approximately 7% from October 2021.

The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform since its launch in October 2020.



Completed
Orders under
Old Model[1]

(in 000s)


Completed
Orders under
New Model[2]
(in 000s)


Total
Completed
Orders

(in 000s)


Total Fares Paid
by Riders

(in 000s USD$)


Active
Drivers

Oct 2020


161




161


531


1,800

Nov 2020


537




537


1,646


3,400

Dec 2020


620




620


1,862


5,000

Jan 2021


910




910


2,626


8,300

Feb 2021


710




710


2,164


7,000

Mar 2021


1,540




1,540


4,492


11,500

Apr 2021


1,790




1,790


5,332


16,500

May 2021


2,154




2,154


6,376


18,000

Jun 2021


2,068




2,068


6,193


18,500

Jul 2021


1,659




1,659


4,864


16,400

Aug 2021


530


432


962


3,001


6,073

Sep 2021


540


480


1,020


3,653


7,519

Oct 2021


531


505


1,036


3,780


7,010

Nov 2021


436


497


933


3,236


7,480

Cumulative


14,186


1,914


16,100


49,756


N/A

[1] Under the old model, a rider can search for taxi/ride-hailing services on a Senmiao partner's platform, which then provides the rider with options for online ride-sharing service providers, including Senmiao. If the rider selects Senmiao, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on Senmiao's platform for viewing and acceptance. Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order.

[2] Under the new model, online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner's platform utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:
Yiye Zhou
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group Inc. In China
Carolyne Sohn, Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate
+1 415-568-2255 +86 10 5661 7012
[email protected] [email protected]

© 2021 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.

favicon.png?sn=CN97150&sd=2021-12-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senmiao-technology-announces-ride-hailing-platform-operating-metrics-for-november-2021-301437724.html

SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN97150&Transmission_Id=202112060930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN97150&DateId=20211206
