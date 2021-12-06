Logo
Veteran Movie Product & Technology Leader Janice O'Bryan to Lead Domestic Operations for Comscore Movies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2021

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce that longtime Comscore product technology and customer service executive Janice O'Bryan is being elevated to Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Domestic for Comscore Movies. In this expanded leadership role, O'Bryan will guide Comscore Movies' domestic operations & strategy into the future.

O'Bryan brings more than 30 years of experience delivering great products for clients of the movies industry. Under her leadership, customer service has been an undisputed key strength of Comscore´s value offering.

O'Bryan joined Comscore's Movies division in 2002 with responsibility for handling the development of box office products and overseeing the enhancement of product technology. Earlier in her career she worked at Mann Theatres and Edward Cinemas as well as a distributor in Polygram and Destination Films.

"At these exceptional times for our industry and as we´re expanding our efforts to help in its recovery, I'm as excited to take on this responsibility as I am committed in my service to this marvelous industry and I am confident that our best days are ahead of us," said O'Bryan.

"Janice has been working with us since the inception of the Movies division. Her work ethic, passion and knowledge of the business are unparalleled. Her commitment to supporting our partners, has taken our customer service to another level, making it a signature asset of our value proposition." said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director, Comscore Movies.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ96294&sd=2021-12-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-movie-product--technology-leader-janice-obryan-to-lead-domestic-operations-for-comscore-movies-301437773.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ96294&Transmission_Id=202112060905PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ96294&DateId=20211206
