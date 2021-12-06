Logo
Noble Roman's Opens New Craft Pizza & Pub in Franklin, IN

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that it has opened its ninth company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant, its flagship pizzeria concept, in Franklin, IN in the Northwood Plaza shopping center on US 31.NOBLE-IMAGE120621.jpg

Noble Roman's has a long history of brand awareness in the city of Franklin, a picturesque town south of Indianapolis and Greenwood, straddling both I-65 and US-31. In addition to the typical residential and commercial footprint, Franklin is home to Franklin College, a small, prestigious private university. Like other recent locations, the Franklin restaurant was designed to increase speed of production and to increase the efficiency of the company's novel "Pizza Valet" curbside carryout service. It occupies 3,550 square feet with very attractive occupancy costs similar to other new Craft Pizza & Pub locations.

Scott Mobley, President and CEO of Noble Roman's, commented, "We are very excited about this new Craft Pizza & Pub location and the opportunity to serve Franklin and the many other communities in the surrounding area. This market is well acquainted with Noble Roman's and will have immediate brand awareness." Mobley continued, "We are extremely pleased with the performance of our existing Craft Pizza and Pub locations and this opening, along with more to come, will continue to support revenue and EBITDA growth going forward."

The Franklin, IN Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is located in the Northwood Plaza shopping center, 1990 Northwood Plaza, Franklin, Indiana, 46131. The location can be reached for dine-in and curbside carry-out at 317-494-6344, or online at www.nrpizzapub.com. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM.

The first Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub opened in January 2017 in Westfield, Indiana. The other company-operated restaurants are in Whitestown, Fishers, Carmel, Brownsburg, Greenwood, McCordsville, and north-central Indianapolis, Indiana. The company also has three franchised Craft Pizza & Pub locations operating in Lafayette, Evansville and Kokomo, Indiana.

The statements contained above concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of hourly and management labor to adequately staff company-operated and franchise operations, competitive factors and pricing pressures, accelerating inflation and the cost of labor, food items and supplies, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in demand for the company's products or franchises, the company's ability to service its loans, the impact of franchise regulation, the success or failure of individual franchisees and changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Media Information - Scott Mobley, President & CEO: [email protected]
Investor Relations - Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman: [email protected]
Mike Cole, Investor Relations: 949-444-1341 ([email protected])

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676265/Noble-Romans-Opens-New-Craft-Pizza-Pub-in-Franklin-IN

img.ashx?id=676265

