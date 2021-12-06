First Acceptance Corporation Announces Special Dividend

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First Acceptance Corporation Announces Special Dividend

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE/ December 6, 2021 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on December 21, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2021. The determination to pay dividends in the future will be evaluated by the Board of Directors and will depend upon, among other factors, our results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements and contractual restrictions.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Larry Willeford, commented, "I am pleased that we are able to provide First Acceptance stockholders with our second special dividend of 2021. The financial results of our insurance companies over the last several years has enabled our lead insurance company to pay a dividend to our holding company that has made it possible to pay this dividend."

About First Acceptance Corporation

We own and operate "Acceptance Insurance," an insurance agency headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee that sells insurance and related products underwritten and serviced by our own insurance companies (known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group) and through third-party carriers for which we receive a commission. Our operations generate revenue from sales in 17 states and from underwriting our own insurance company products in 15 of these states.

Acceptance Insurance primarily sells non-standard personal automobile insurance through our own insurance companies and third-party carriers. Non-standard personal automobile insurance is sought after by individuals because of their inability or unwillingness to obtain standard insurance coverage due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to have maintained continuous insurance coverage, or their driving record. We also offer a variety of other commissionable third-party products, such as roadside assistance and, in most states, we also sell an insurance product for renters that we underwrite. We believe that our agency-focused operations provide us with a variety of insurance alternatives for our core customers as well as the ability to provide products that suit other potential customers.

Acceptance Insurance currently leases and operates 339 retail locations staffed with employee-agents. In addition to our retail locations, we are able to complete sales over the phone through employee-agents in our call center or through our consumer-based website and mobile platform. On a limited basis, we also sell our products through selected retail locations operated by independent agents.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.acceptance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "believe" or the negative of this term and similar expressions. These statements, which have been included in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws. Investors are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, including, among others, the factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed by the Company with the OTCQX. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corporation

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Michael J. Bodayle
615.844.2885

SOURCE: First Acceptance Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676277/First-Acceptance-Corporation-Announces-Special-Dividend

img.ashx?id=676277

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment