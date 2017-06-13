"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Worldwide 4th Anniversary & Official FC BARCELONA Uniforms Debut in Game

PR Newswire

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that it has been four years since the global version of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team launched. In celebration of this milestone there will be various campaigns in-game including the debut of players wearing FC BARCELONA official uniforms and much more starting from Friday, December 3. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1206/ctdt_gl4anniv.html) and in-game notifications for further details.

The FC BARCELONA Collaboration includes the FC BARCELONA Selection Transfer featuring new players Tsubasa Ozora, Marcos Almieja, and Rechard wearing the FC BARCELONA official uniforms. The Dreamball Exchange is also getting an update with the FC BARECELONA home, away, GK uniforms. Users can exchange Dreamballs to collect them.

There will also be daily scenarios, special scenarios, and login bonuses where users can receive fantastic items including Worldwide Release 4th Anniversary Celebration Big Thanks 10-Player Tickets. Additionally, all users who login during the Thank You Gift campaign period will receive 40 Dreamballs and Worldwide Release 4th Anniversary: Selectable SSR Transfer Tickets as a token of our gratitude.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Title: Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

* Not available on some devices. Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Released: June 13, 2017 Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Supported Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Traditional

Chinese, Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, and Thai Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-worldwide-4th-anniversary--official-fc-barcelona-uniforms-debut-in-game-301437798.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.