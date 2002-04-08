Black Hills Corp. Provides Regulatory Update Prior to Investor Meetings

RAPID CITY, S.D., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) is providing a regulatory update for its Winter Storm Uri cost recovery applications and the finalization of three rate reviews in preparation for upcoming investor meetings. Leadership from Black Hills will be visiting with investors during the Bank of America Gas Utility Conference and the Wells Fargo 20th Annual Virtual Midstream, Utility & Renewable Symposium on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, respectively.



“Our team successfully executed a productive regulatory calendar in 2021,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We are nearing completion of our Storm Uri applications and expect full recovery of costs incurred to safely and reliably serve customers during this extreme winter event. We also settled three rate reviews this year and anticipate final decisions by year-end. I want to extend my gratitude to our employee team, state regulators and other counterparties in reaching constructive outcomes.”

Winter Storm Uri Cost Recovery Applications

Black Hills filed cost recovery applications with seven state utility commissions earlier this year seeking recovery of $546 million in incremental energy costs for its electric and natural gas utilities. The applications continue to advance productively, and the status of each application is included in the table below. We anticipate resolution of all Storm Uri recovery applications no later than the first quarter of 2022.

State Electric or

Gas Status Recovery Amount

(in millions) Recovery

Term Start

Date Arkansas Gas Interim rates $138 5 years* 6-1-21 Colorado Gas Settlement** $73 3 years 4-1-22 Colorado Electric Settlement** $23 2 years 4-1-22 Iowa Gas Approved $95 2 years 4-9-21 Kansas Gas Settlement** $88 5 years 2-1-22 Nebraska Gas Approved $80 3 years 7-1-21 South Dakota Electric Approved $20 1 year 6-1-21 Wyoming Gas Settlement** $29 3 years 9-1-21 Total Recovery Costs Proposed in Applications $546

* Proposed recovery term in application.

** Settlements are pending final regulatory approval.

Regulatory Rate Reviews

Black Hills filed three rate reviews in 2021 for its gas utilities in Colorado, Iowa, and Kansas. Settlements were reached for all three rate reviews and filed with the respective state utility commissions, the outcomes of which are included in the table below. We anticipate final resolution of these rate reviews by year-end.

Utility Filing Date Revenue

Increase ROE Debt/Equity

Ratio New Rates

Effective Date Colorado Gas June 1, 2021 $6.5 million 9.2% 49.74%/50.26% Jan. 1, 2022 Iowa Gas June 1, 2021 $3.7 million* 9.6% 50%/50% Jan. 1, 2022 Kansas Gas May 7, 2021 Global Settlement Jan. 1, 2022

* Does not include $2.2 million of rider revenue rolled into base rates.

Additional details regarding the Storm Uri applications and the three rate reviews can be found in the latest investor presentation on the Black Hills Corp. website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section.

2022 Rate Reviews

Black Hills intends to file rate reviews for Arkansas Gas in December 2021, Wyoming Electric in the second quarter of 2022 and Rocky Mountain Natural Gas in the third quarter of 2022.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

