Dada's JDDJ and Shop Now on Winter Consumption: Foot Tubs and Electric Barbecues Increased Sales 10 Times

PRNewswire
7 hours ago
PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese consumers are increasingly preferring the on-demand retail model represented by JD's Shop Now and Dada's JDDJ, which provide convenient shopping experience of "placing orders online, home delivery within one hour". According to the platform, from November 20 to 30, the sales of both foot tubs and electric barbecues increased by more than 10 times compared with the same period last year. Sales of electric ceramic stoves and humidifiers increased by over 7 times year-on-year. The one-hour shopping service allows consumers to get all types of products as soon as they place orders online.

It is noteworthy that humidifiers are particularly popular among consumers in northern China. Beijing, Xi'an, Shenyang, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Taiyuan, and Harbin are 7 of the Top 10 cities in terms of humidifiers' sales. Furthermore, humidifiers are also popular among some cities in southern China, with Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu being included into the Top 10 list.

Foot bath is one of the hottest consumption areas and a healthy living habit for Chinese consumers during winter season. Sales of electric kettles increased by more than 4 times over last year, and bath salts more than doubled, according to data from Shop Now and JDDJ. Besides soaking feet, liquor and lamb are seasonal foods for winter. Sales of Chinese Baijiu (hard liquor) were tripled than last year, while electric hot pots and mutton doubled sales.

Among them, the Top 5 cities for liquor consumption are Hefei in Anhui, Beijing, Suzhou in Jiangsu, Fuyang in Anhui, and Changsha in Hunan. The top 5 cities that saw soaring consumption of mutton were Shijiazhuang in Hebei, Changzhou and Wuxi in Jiangsu, Zhuhai in Guangdong, and Shenyang in Liaoning.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

favicon.png?sn=CN98740&sd=2021-12-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dadas-jddj-and-shop-now-on-winter-consumption-foot-tubs-and-electric-barbecues-increased-sales-10-times-301438525.html

SOURCE Dada Group

