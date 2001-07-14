Evercore ISI to Host Inaugural Sustainability Conference 2030: The Race to Net Zero, December 14-15, 2021

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its inaugural Sustainability Conference, “2030: The Race to Net Zero,” on December 14th and 15th, 2021.

The virtual conference will feature numerous panels and fireside chats with c-level company executives and subject matter experts across multiple industries. Evercore ISI analysts have collaborated to curate the two-day long conference designed to help investors understand how to assess the market and the opportunities that climate change poses to assets and on corporates in the transition to a low-carbon world.

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research, said, “The path to Net Zero is an uncharted road that companies across every industry are dynamically paving as they travel. Our research team is excited to give our clients exclusive access to live fireside conversations on sustainability initiatives and challenges with industry leaders, running the gamut from mobility to aviation to food to data centers to supply chains to semiconductors.”

James West, Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director, Sustainable Technologies & Clean Energy, added, “The energy transition and the move towards a more sustainable and circular economy is the largest change in the global economy since the Industrial Revolution, the most significant mustering of capital in history, and represents a once in a century opportunity for investors.”

John Weinberg, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, said, “We believe that a sustainable future is achievable only with deep industry-wide commitment and strong collaboration between our clients, partners, and other stakeholders. We will continue to take steps contributing towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, added, “At a firm level, we are focused on ESG and sustainability matters, both in how we run our business and how we advise our clients. We are very focused on responding to the increased demand from our clients for sustainability-focused research and advice. We remain committed to working with clients on their sustainability journey and low carbon transition plans.”

2021 Conference Speakers will include:

Barry L. Biffle , President and CEO, Frontier Airlines

, President and CEO, Frontier Airlines Chris Tindal , Assistant Director and Business Team Lead, CAAFI

, Assistant Director and Business Team Lead, CAAFI Craig Harper , Chief Sustainability Officer, J.B. Hunt

, Chief Sustainability Officer, J.B. Hunt Daniel Barel , Co-Founder & CEO, Ree Automotive

, Co-Founder & CEO, Ree Automotive Eric A. McAfee , Founder and CEO, Aemetis

, Founder and CEO, Aemetis Erik Hansen , Senior Director, Environmental Sustainability, Workday

, Senior Director, Environmental Sustainability, Workday Ginny Cassidy , Director Enterprise Sustainability Program, Medtronic Plc

, Director Enterprise Sustainability Program, Medtronic Plc Halide Alagöz, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer, Executive Sponsor of RL North Carolina D&I Team, Ralph Lauren

Chief Product and Sustainability Officer, Executive Sponsor of RL North Carolina D&I Team, Ralph Lauren John Berger , Chairman, President and CEO, Sunnova

, Chairman, President and CEO, Sunnova Jon Hixson, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP, Government Affairs, Yum! Brands, Inc

Chief Sustainability Officer and VP, Government Affairs, Yum! Brands, Inc Ken Boedeker , EVP, Exploration and Production, EOG

, EVP, Exploration and Production, EOG Kris Morico, VP of EHS, Baxter International, Inc

VP of EHS, Baxter International, Inc Leo Moreno, AES CEO, Clean Energy

AES CEO, Clean Energy Mac Armstong, CEO, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Palomar

CEO, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Palomar Nasreen Chopra , Managing Director, Head of ESG Engineering, Applied Materials

, Managing Director, Head of ESG Engineering, Applied Materials Nicole Rycroft, Founder & Executive Director, Canopy Planet

Founder & Executive Director, Canopy Planet Ray Hanley, President, Federated Investors Management Company

President, Federated Investors Management Company Rodrigo Figueiredo de Souza, Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Ambev SA

Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Ambev SA Saker Nusseibeh , CBE CEO, International at Federated Hermes

, CBE CEO, International at Federated Hermes Suzanne Fallender, Global Head of Sustainability, Intel

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies may contact [email protected].

