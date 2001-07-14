Logo
Evercore ISI to Host Inaugural Sustainability Conference 2030: The Race to Net Zero, December 14-15, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) will host its inaugural Sustainability Conference, “2030: The Race to Net Zero,” on December 14th and 15th, 2021.

The virtual conference will feature numerous panels and fireside chats with c-level company executives and subject matter experts across multiple industries. Evercore ISI analysts have collaborated to curate the two-day long conference designed to help investors understand how to assess the market and the opportunities that climate change poses to assets and on corporates in the transition to a low-carbon world.

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI Director of Research, said, “The path to Net Zero is an uncharted road that companies across every industry are dynamically paving as they travel. Our research team is excited to give our clients exclusive access to live fireside conversations on sustainability initiatives and challenges with industry leaders, running the gamut from mobility to aviation to food to data centers to supply chains to semiconductors.”

James West, Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director, Sustainable Technologies & Clean Energy, added, “The energy transition and the move towards a more sustainable and circular economy is the largest change in the global economy since the Industrial Revolution, the most significant mustering of capital in history, and represents a once in a century opportunity for investors.”

John Weinberg, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, said, “We believe that a sustainable future is achievable only with deep industry-wide commitment and strong collaboration between our clients, partners, and other stakeholders. We will continue to take steps contributing towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, added, “At a firm level, we are focused on ESG and sustainability matters, both in how we run our business and how we advise our clients. We are very focused on responding to the increased demand from our clients for sustainability-focused research and advice. We remain committed to working with clients on their sustainability journey and low carbon transition plans.”

2021 Conference Speakers will include:

  • Barry L. Biffle, President and CEO, Frontier Airlines
  • Chris Tindal, Assistant Director and Business Team Lead, CAAFI
  • Craig Harper, Chief Sustainability Officer, J.B. Hunt
  • Daniel Barel, Co-Founder & CEO, Ree Automotive
  • Eric A. McAfee, Founder and CEO, Aemetis
  • Erik Hansen, Senior Director, Environmental Sustainability, Workday
  • Ginny Cassidy, Director Enterprise Sustainability Program, Medtronic Plc
  • Halide Alagöz, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer, Executive Sponsor of RL North Carolina D&I Team, Ralph Lauren
  • John Berger, Chairman, President and CEO, Sunnova
  • Jon Hixson, Chief Sustainability Officer and VP, Government Affairs, Yum! Brands, Inc
  • Ken Boedeker, EVP, Exploration and Production, EOG
  • Kris Morico, VP of EHS, Baxter International, Inc
  • Leo Moreno, AES CEO, Clean Energy
  • Mac Armstong, CEO, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Palomar
  • Nasreen Chopra, Managing Director, Head of ESG Engineering, Applied Materials
  • Nicole Rycroft, Founder & Executive Director, Canopy Planet
  • Ray Hanley, President, Federated Investors Management Company
  • Rodrigo Figueiredo de Souza, Head of Procurement and Sustainability, Ambev SA
  • Saker Nusseibeh, CBE CEO, International at Federated Hermes
  • Suzanne Fallender, Global Head of Sustainability, Intel

This is an invite-only event. Institutional investors may contact their Evercore ISI salesperson for additional details. Companies may contact [email protected].

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211206005270r2&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005270/en/

