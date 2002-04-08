Logo
AiAdvertising Adds Top Executive Talent

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Chris Lynde to serve as Senior VP of Client Strategy & Execution

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. (

AIAD, Financial), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that Chris Lynde has joined the Company and will serve as Senior VP of Client Strategy & Execution.

Mr. Lynde’s extensive background includes senior leadership roles at some of the nation’s largest marketing and information services organizations including MDC-Partners, Equifax Marketing Services and Experian Information Services.

Most recently, Mr. Lynde was a Senior Strategist and Team Lead on Google’s Marketing Solutions team responsible for advertising strategy and optimization. At Google, he oversaw a team that consisted of 15 Strategists, 450 agencies, 1,800 advertisers and $225 million in ad spend.

“Chris Lynde will focus on leveraging our revolutionary AI Ad Platform,” said Andrew Van Noy, the Company’s CEO. He will be responsible for developing and overseeing the execution of a comprehensive strategy that unifies every touchpoint of the customer experience – from data integration and analytics to campaign execution and performance optimization for our clients.”

Mr. Lynde commented, “As a long-time evangelist for customer data integration and predictive analytics, I’ve been blown away by the effectiveness and speed in which AI and machine learning is changing the landscape. The impact has been profound, and I couldn’t be more excited about my new role at AiAdvertising. The Company’s AI Ad platform is a proven game changer that generates unprecedented results in advertising engagement and profitability.”

For more information about AiAdvertising, please visit the Company’s new website at www.AiAdvertising.com.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an innovative technology company harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to eliminate waste and drive performance of digital advertising. Our flagship solution, the AI Ad Platform, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact:
AiAdvertising, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
[email protected]

