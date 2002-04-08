AiAdvertising Adds Top Executive Talent

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. ( AIAD, Financial), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that Chris Lynde has joined the Company and will serve as Senior VP of Client Strategy & Execution.



Mr. Lynde’s extensive background includes senior leadership roles at some of the nation’s largest marketing and information services organizations including MDC-Partners, Equifax Marketing Services and Experian Information Services.

Most recently, Mr. Lynde was a Senior Strategist and Team Lead on Google’s Marketing Solutions team responsible for advertising strategy and optimization. At Google, he oversaw a team that consisted of 15 Strategists, 450 agencies, 1,800 advertisers and $225 million in ad spend.

“Chris Lynde will focus on leveraging our revolutionary AI Ad Platform,” said Andrew Van Noy, the Company’s CEO. He will be responsible for developing and overseeing the execution of a comprehensive strategy that unifies every touchpoint of the customer experience – from data integration and analytics to campaign execution and performance optimization for our clients.”

Mr. Lynde commented, “As a long-time evangelist for customer data integration and predictive analytics, I’ve been blown away by the effectiveness and speed in which AI and machine learning is changing the landscape. The impact has been profound, and I couldn’t be more excited about my new role at AiAdvertising. The Company’s AI Ad platform is a proven game changer that generates unprecedented results in advertising engagement and profitability.”

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an innovative technology company harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to eliminate waste and drive performance of digital advertising. Our flagship solution, the AI Ad Platform, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com.

