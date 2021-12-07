Argo Blockchain PLC Announces November 2021 Operational Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces November 2021 Operational Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (

LSE:ARB, Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for November 2021.

During the month of November, Argo mined 185 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) compared to 167 BTC in October. This brings the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,831 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in November amounted to £8.29 million [$11.20 million*] (October 2021: £7.24 million [$9.75 million*]).

Argo generated this revenue at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin of approximately 86% for the month of November (October 2021: 86%).

At the end of November, the Company owned 2,317 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent.

Mining Expansion
As of the end of November, Argo added an additional 310 PH/s to its total capacity, bringing the Company's total mining capacity to 1.605 EH/s as of 30 November, 2021.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo and interim Chairman said: "Execute. Build. Smart Growth. Onwards and Upwards".

Non-IFRS Measures
Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin is a financial measure not defined by IFRS and has limitations as an analytical tool. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realised losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider this measure in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The following table shows a reconciliation of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin to gross margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the months of October and November 2021.


Month Ended 31 October 2021Month Ended 30 November 2021
£$£$
Gross Profit/(Loss)
33,060,35344,532,296(1,108,192)(1,496,606)
Gross Margin1
422%422%(13%)(13%)
Depreciation of mining equipment
975,1031,313,4641,203,2381,624,965
Charge in fair value of digital currencies
(27,446,831)(36,970,882)7,371,0939,954,614
Realised loss on sale of digital currencies
--8,36411,296
Cryptocurrency management fees
(361,578)(487,045)(340,561)(459,925)

Mining Profit
6,227,0478,387,8337,133,9429,634,344
Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin
86%86%86%86%

(1) Due to favourable changes in fair value of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalents in October 2021, gross profit exceeded revenue.

*Dollar values translated from pound sterling into U.S. dollars at the rate of £1.00 to $1.35 for November 2021 and £1.00 to $1.33 for October 2021. Exchange rates have been calculated using the noon buying rates of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334
finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500
Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030
OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson

[email protected]

+44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli

Emma Hodges

Salamander Davoudi

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

[email protected]

+44 7727 180 873

+44 7861 995 628

+44 7957 549 906

+44 7888 672 701

About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676289/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-November-2021-Operational-Update

img.ashx?id=676289

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment