Climate Transition Pathways (CTP) accreditation framework incubated by Willis Towers Watson continues to build cross-industry endorsement with Arch and Fidelis declaring their support

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Following COP26, more insurers supporting CTP to help businesses transition to a low-carbon economy in return for continued access to insurance capacity and capital.

LONDON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson ( WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced their delight that Arch Insurance International have committed to align capacity, and Fidelis Insurance have endorsed Climate Transition Pathways (CTP), an accreditation framework that provides insurance companies and financial institutions with a consistent approach to identifying businesses with robust low-carbon transition plans. This follows on from the recent announcement that Liberty Specialty Markets and SCOR had become the first group of insurers to support CTP.

CTP is designed to help organisations wishing to transition to a low-carbon economy by achieving accreditation. The framework is consistent with the Paris Agreement goals, the Science Based Target initiative and the EU Sustainable finance taxonomy. Today’s announcement that Arch and Fidelis are supporting CTP demonstrates the wider industry support for the accreditation model. This ensures that companies will have the opportunity to access insurance capacity and capital to support their orderly transition and help them meet their low-carbon commitments.

Graham Knight, Global Head of Natural Resources, said: “Following COP26, today’s announcement demonstrates the wider industry support which is building for Climate Transition Pathways. CTP was designed to help companies wishing to transition to a low-carbon economy and we are absolutely delighted to see more insurers supporting the framework. We are urging businesses to start planning now for future changes to access capacity and capital to ensure your organisation can have continued access to insurance for companies committed to transition. By supporting our clients in this way, we are also helping to create a sustainable future for the energy sector.”

Hugh Sturgess, CEO of Arch Insurance International, added: “We are delighted to announce our commitment to the Climate Transition Pathways. The accreditation framework offers companies a clearly defined, credible mechanism, aligned with the Paris Agreement, to support the transition to a low-carbon environment. We are proud to play our part in supporting this important industry initiative, alongside Willis Towers Watson and others.”

Richard Coulson, CEO Insurance & UK Chief Underwriting Officer, Fidelis, added: “We are committed to supporting a just, material and measurable transition to a low-carbon economy. The Climate Transition Pathways accreditation will allow Insurers access to reliable data on companies’ plans and progress towards their stated decarbonization objectives. This will give us the opportunity to support those who are best in class, as well as those who are genuinely working in earnest to complete and execute a plan on how to drastically reduce their carbon footprint within a reasonable timeframe. We welcome Willis Towers Watson's efforts to develop an industry wide initiative and are excited to join our peers supporting it.”

More information on Climate Transition Pathways can be found at www.climatetransitionpathways.com.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson ( WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contacts:
Willis Towers Watson - Sarah Booker +44 (0)7917 722040
[email protected]

