Adverty Partners with Adsmovil to Accelerate Sales Growth Across Latin America

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Adverty AB (

STO:ADVT, Financial)

Adverty today announces a new partnership with Adsmovil, Ad Tech company pioneer in innovation for digital advertising in Latin America, Europe and the U.S. Hispanic market, as it continues its expansion into key markets globally. The collaboration brings Adverty's in-game inventory locally to Latin America, where countries such as Brazil and Mexico already are amongst the top in Adverty's current game portfolio in terms of reach.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, continues to expand its global footprint, having signed a sales agreement with the pioneer in innovation for digital advertising Adsmovil. The partnership is part of a tactical move to reach Adverty's strategy of being a truly worldwide company and will facilitate access to its in-game inventory in key markets across Latin America - with a particular emphasis on Brazil and Mexico, where gaming currently is experiencing an incredible growth both on industry level and within Adverty's own in-game inventory.

Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty, explains: "This latest collaboration puts Adverty right in front of the eyes of media agencies and brands in countries where we currently have large supply, but previously haven't been able to approach locally. Therefore, we are very delighted to work closely with the superb teams at Adsmovil across all Hispanic markets in Latin America, the United States and Spain."

Having effectively launched thousands of mobile ad campaigns, Adsmovil is growing fast, with offices in key markets across Latin America, presence in major Hispanic cities across the US and new offices opening in Europe. The partnership is set for an immediate launch, with Sony Pictures being the first brand to run an ad campaign in Brazil during December.

Alberto Pardo, Founder and CEO at Adsmovil, comments: "This is a truly win-win partnership. Together with Adverty, our local market knowledge, wide strategic vision and track record will see us further driving innovation in campaigns. Our mission is to help advertisers choose the most sophisticated ad formats, according to their unique targets and objectives."

About Adsmovil

Adsmovil, Ad Tech company pioneer in innovation for digital advertising in Latin America, Europe and the U.S. Hispanic market. Founded in 2009, it is one of the most awarded players in the industry, with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and the United States (Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York).

The company develops integrated campaigns based on programmatic solutions and technological components of geolocation, physical attribution, segmentation tools and the creation of specific audiences based on DATA, offering brands high-impact formats and HD instant play video through its DSP platform and a Mobile AdExchange (SSP).
More information at www.adsmovil.com

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO
Phone: +46 70 867 00 20
E-mail: [email protected]

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

This information is information that Adverty AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-12-07 08:00 CET.

SOURCE: Adverty AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676310/Adverty-Partners-with-Adsmovil-to-Accelerate-Sales-Growth-Across-Latin-America

img.ashx?id=676310

