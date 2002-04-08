Logo
VoIP-Pal Provides a Legal Update on Current Litigation in the Western District of Texas

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The cases are moving forward towards a Markman hearing set for May 2022

WACO, Texas, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s lawsuits currently being litigated in the Western District of Texas (WDTX).

The Court has lifted the stay on legal proceedings in the following cases:

  • VoIP-Pal v. Facebook/WhatsApp; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-267
  • VoIP-Pal v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-272
  • VoIP-Pal v. Google LLC; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-269

The above cases, originally filed in April 2020, assert VoIP-Pal’s United States Patent No. 10,218,606, “Producing Routing Messages For Voice Over IP Communications.” The cases were stayed on September 30, 2020, pending the outcome of certain motions in declaratory-judgment actions filed against VoIP-Pal in the Northern District of California (NDCAL).

With those actions in the NDCAL cases now dismissed, the stays in the WDTX cases have been lifted. The cases are now moving forward together with the new cases filed by the Company in June 2021, asserting VoIP-Pal’s United States Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721, “Mobile Gateway.” A Markman hearing is scheduled for May 2022, to conduct claim construction on the asserted patents in both sets of cases prior to a jury trial.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation ( VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com
IR inquiries:[email protected]
IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600
ti?nf=ODQwNzAxMyM0NTk5ODQ4IzIwODA2OTQ=
Voip-Pal-Com-Inc-.png

