Sino Biological newly launched a panel of research reagents for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, China, Dec. 7, 2021

BEIJING, China, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Biological, Inc. (http://www.sinobiological.com; SHE: 301047) announced today that it has launched a panel of research reagents for the newly identified Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which quickly raised concerns around the world because of the high number of mutations it carries, especially the 30-plus mutations on the Spike protein.

Sino Biological's new Omicron product line includes recombinant Omicron Spike proteins (RBD, S1, and S-ECD trimer), monoclonal antibodiesrecognizing the Omicron Spike protein, and the Omicron pseudovirus assay CRO service. These reagents are critical and urgently needed research tools for scientists and researchers worldwide to understand the impact of the new Omicron mutations on viral transmission as well as therapeutic neutralizing antibody and prophylactic vaccine effectiveness.

Sino_Biological_newly_launched_a_panel_research_reagents_SARS_CoV_2_Omicron.jpg

"Sino Biological produced the key spike protein reagents within a record 11-days in Jan 2020 and supported thousands of scientists and researchers in over 70 countries worldwide for their COVID-19 research which led to close to 1000 publications to date" Sino Biological CEO Dr. Jie Zhang stated, "With the state-of-the-art platform technology and expertise accumulated over a decade, in a race against time and the pandemic, we are very pleased to be able to produce the Omicron RBD protein in a new record of 6 days, spike binding antibody in 8 days, the spike-S1, S-ECD trimer proteins and pseudovirus in 10 days. We'll continue to monitor new mutations, and make sure we make research tools available to scientists as quickly as we possibly can."

Sino Biological produces a comprehensive list of research reagents to support the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with over 400 protein and antibody reagent products . Sino Biological's protein and antibody products have also been used to manufacture COVID diagnostic tests.

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is an international biological reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant antigen production and antibody development. The company's ever-growing portfolio of products includes over 6000 recombinant proteins, 13,000 antibodies, ELISA assay kits, expression clones, cell culture media, and other molecular biology tools. The company also offers a variety of customized services, mainly focusing on recombinant production of antigens and antibodies. Sino Biological is dedicated to virology and infectious disease research. Its newly launched ProVirTMcollection is the world's largest viral antigen bank, carrying over 1000 viral products from 350 strains of viruses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so. More information about these factors is contained in Sino Biological's filings with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

favicon.png?sn=CN97213&sd=2021-12-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sino-biological-newly-launched-a-panel-of-research-reagents-for-sars-cov-2-omicron-variant-301438716.html

SOURCE Sino Biological, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN97213&Transmission_Id=202112070459PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN97213&DateId=20211207
