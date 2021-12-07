Logo
Luxer One Announces Partnership with Tribe Property Technologies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCCLELLAN, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021

Bringing Automated Package Acceptance and Parcel Delivery Solutions to New Multi-Family Developments Across Canada

MCCLELLAN, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One the leading developer of smart locker technology has partnered with Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (

TSXV:TRBE, Financial) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 7HZ) ("Tribe" or the "Company") to bring secure and versatile parcel storage to communities across Canada.  With the ongoing success of the Canadian Market development, Luxer One is further expanding its reach into the North.

Bringing Automated Package Acceptance and Parcel Delivery Solutions to New Multi-Family Developments Across Canada

"Given the growing demand for parcel storage solutions and the number of residential buildings that Tribe manages, this partnership was a natural fit," said Luxer One (President, Josh Middlebrooks). "Like Tribe, technology and innovation are at the heart of our customer-obsessed company. Our mission is to accept 100% of the packages that ship or are delivered to Tribe buildings, with no restrictions on size or storage."

Canadian retail e-commerce sales reached a record $3.9 billion in May 2020. Year over year, e-commerce sales more than doubled—with a 110.8% increase compared with May 2019. Canada Post, the leading parcel shipping provider in Canada, reported delivering 389 million parcels in 2020, up from 320 million units delivered in the previous year and expected to have grown even higher in 2021. However, many consumers don't have a secure way to get a package delivered to their home.

"As we enter one of the busiest times of year for online shopping and package delivery with Black Friday and Christmas, it is important to acknowledge the massive consumer shift to online shopping that has recently impacted residential community living," said Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla. "Five years ago, a condo or apartment building would receive between 10-20 packages a day, now they are receiving anywhere between 50-200 a day. This shift has created a need for logistical parcel storage solutions for residents in multi-family dwellings."

"We are excited to partner with Luxer One to bring security and peace-of-mind to our communities, particularly those without concierge service," added Mr. Nakhla. "Digitizing parcel delivery from the point of ordering through to arriving at your home in a secure environment, all while receiving mobile notifications so you know where your packages are and when they arrive – it eliminates so many points of friction."

Tribe manages approximately 40,000 homes made up of more than 100,000 residents. The Company's proprietary community management software Tribe Home is integrated into every community with its ability to connect, inform, educate, and protect through the digitization and simplification of residential community living.

References:
https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/45-28-0001/2020001/article/00064-eng.htm

https://www.statista.com/statistics/734804/parcel-volume-of-canada-post/

About Luxer One
Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pickup and drop-off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers and access control technology are used and preferred across industries, including multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. To date, over 150 Million packages have been delivered to Luxer Lockers. To learn more, please visit luxerone.com.

About Tribe Property Technologies
Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visittribetech.com for more information.

For further information, contact:

Luxer One Media
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF90313&sd=2021-12-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxer-one-announces-partnership-with-tribe-property-technologies-301439677.html

SOURCE Luxer One

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF90313&Transmission_Id=202112071743PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF90313&DateId=20211207
