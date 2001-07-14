Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of View, Inc.f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) concerning whether the board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to View shareholders.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you still hold View shares purchased before November 2020, have information or would like to learn more about this matter, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

