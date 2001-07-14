Logo
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Achieves Target Positioning for the Future of Energy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Tortoise%26rsquo%3Bs closed-end fund, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG), has transitioned its portfolio, positioning for the future of energy growth with a current portfolio allocation of 45% renewables and power infrastructure as of November 30, 2021. This allocation expansion, up from approximately 15% upon announcement, adds diversification and expected lower volatility through low correlation across investments and adds visibility into long-term growth opportunities.

Positioned for the Future of Energy

“We are excited to have reached our target portfolio as laid out in November 2020. We believe the portfolio is well positioned to generate positive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by investing in a broader universe of companies that facilitate energy consumption in ways that ultimately reduce emissions”, said Matt Sallee, President – Tortoise. “Further, we see energy infrastructure playing a tremendous role in decarbonizing the energy necessary for the economy to function and maintain our standard of living.”

Below depicts the shift in TYG’s decarbonization infrastructure portfolio allocation.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG)

10/31/2020
Portfolio

11/30/2021
Portfolio

Natural Gas Infrastructure

44%

45%

Liquids Infrastructure

37%

9%

Renewables and Power Infrastructure

15%

45%

Energy Technology

4%

1%

Total

100%

100%

In line with the “Essential Playbook for Midstream Management”, first published in 2020, midstream holdings for both TYG and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) have been repositioned to focus on proper governance structures and forward-thinking environmental policies. Consequently, the portfolios have increased allocations to c-corporations and has resulted in TYG and NTG owning 22.4% and 21.6% MLPs, respectively, as of November 30, 2021.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy and power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207006200/en/

