Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CORRECTION: Stans Signs Memorandum of Cooperation for a Major Potash Deposit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

This release corrects the release disseminated December 6, 2021 at 3:55pm ET. The release was missing information in the second, fourth and fifth paragraphs. Please see the full corrected release below.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (

TSXV:HRE.H, Financial)(OTC PINK:HREEF) ("Stans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (the "MOC") with the TradePromService LTD (hereinafter "TPS"), a Russian limited liability corporation, for an option to acquire 100% of Yakshinskoye potash deposit.

Under the terms of the MOC, Stans and TPS (together the "Parties") have agreed to undertake a project development program which will result in: a) NI 43-101 compliant measured mineral resources estimate, b) pilot ISL production testing and c) Bankable Feasibility Study (upon completion of steps "a" and "b"). The Option Agreement negotiations will commence upon completion of Measured Mineral Resources Report. Funding for steps prior to the Option Agreement is the obligation of TPS.

The extensive technical information provided to Stans by TPS was reviewed, verified and resulted in detailed recommendations which were provided to the TPS' Team. This extensive review was led by the company's qualified person, Dr. Gennady Savchenko FGS London, Director of Stans's International Mining Operations.

The JORC Report prepared by ERCOSPLAN Group (Germany) in July 2015 using data from 18 drill holes estimates the indicated mineral resources of the deposit at: Sylvinite: 189 million tonnes at 23.9% KCl; Carnallitite: 935 million tonnes at 13.9% KCl.

The Pre-feasibility Study prepared by ERCOSPLAN Group in December 2015 recommends solution mining as the best option for the carnallitite horizons which should be mined at phase one of deposit development, and provides a business-financial model for the 1 million tpa production rate.

"This MOC represents an exciting new opportunity for Stans and our stakeholders as we embark down a path of the potential of developing a world class fertilizer production property. Stans' team experience in the development of ISL deposits will be utilized in this challenging project, and we are confident that our technical team and Stans' management are up to the task," states Rodney Irwin, Interim President and CEO.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company reports that COO, Boris Aryev, has been issued 1,400,000 shares at $0.05 per share to settle partial debt owed from salary arrears dating from July 2019 to October 2021. The Shares for Debt Settlement Agreement was approved by Stans Board of Directors on December 3d, 2021.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company proceeded with the international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and in August 2019 won the Arbitration including damages for over US$24,000,000 plus interest. The rights to collect damages were assigned to the Litigation Funders to repay for the funding provided under Litigation Funding Agreements.

We seek safe harbour.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin
Stans Energy Corp
Interim President & CEO
[email protected]
647-426-1865

Boris Aryev
Stan Energy Corp
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]
416-716-4748

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document includes forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds from the Offering, the completion of the Offering, and the continued advancement of the company's general business development, research development and the company's development of mineral exploration projects. When used in this press release, the words "will", "shall", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intent", "may", "project", "plan", "should" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Although Stans Energy Corp. believes that their expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include the potential that fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing and other risks disclosed in our filings made with Canadian Securities Regulators.

SOURCE: Stans Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676276/CORRECTION-Stans-Signs-Memorandum-of-Cooperation-for-a-Major-Potash-Deposit

img.ashx?id=676276

