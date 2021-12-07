Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, December 8-9, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 (Day 1)
|*All Times EST
8:30-9:00
|EQONEX (EQOS)
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
3:15-3:45
4:00-4:30
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Thursday, December 9th, 2021 (Day 2)
|*All Times EST
8:30-9:00
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (HRTG)
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small cap and micro cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small cap and micro cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small cap and micro cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
[email protected]
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676303/Sidoti-December-Micro-Cap-Virtual-Conference
