ACLEDA Bank Chooses Diebold Nixdorf to Enhance Self-Service Banking Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

End-to-end software and technology solution provides consumers with advanced ATM transactions

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 7, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, announced today that ACLEDA Bank Plc., a leading retail bank based in Cambodia, has selected its comprehensive solution of DN SeriesTMATMs, software and professional services to provide customers with new self-service capabilities at each of its branches.

DN_Acleda.jpg

With 262 branches, ACLEDA Bank has the largest branch network in the country and is active in all provinces. Recognizing that the ATM is a critical digital channel, the bank chose to deploy more than 350 DN Series self-service solutions to provide customers with new capabilities, including check deposit, foreign currency exchange, and cardless withdrawal and deposit. ACLEDA Bank is the first financial institution in Cambodia to offer these advanced ATM transactions.

DN Vynamic® software will ensure high levels of availability, providing customers with a seamless and personalized experience to meet ACLEDA Bank's strategy to provide next-generation customer experiences.

  • Vynamic Connection Points ensures quick and seamless integration of the new DN Series terminals into ACLEDA Bank's self-service network to support advanced functions.
  • Vynamic View maximizes availability and automates processes for ACLEDA Bank without driving up costs.
  • Vynamic Marketing delivers the unique capability to provide targeted consumer messages combined with meaningful, intuitive engagement -- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Sophea Sok, senior vice president & head of Marketing Division, at Acleda Bank said: "We chose to expand our self-service banking capabilities with technology leader Diebold Nixdorf because they offer an innovative and holistic solution. With the addition of DN Series, we are providing customers with the most modern ATM banking experience by offering multiple functionalities in a single terminal."

Jaivinder Singh Gill, vice president, Banking Eurasia APAC, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with ACLEDA Bank to enhance their customers' self-service banking journey. Our Vynamic software solutions will enable the bank to quickly and easily roll out new features and provide a more secure banking experience to customers."

ACLEDA Bank plans to add additional DN Series terminals that will provide account opening, card issuance, statement printing and interactive video teller capabilities with the goal of having at least one such terminal in each of their branches in near future.

About ACLEDA Bank Plc.

ACLEDA Bank Plc. is a public limited company, formed under the Banking and Financial Institutions Law of the Kingdom of Cambodia. Originally, it was founded in January 1993 as a national NGO for micro and small enterprises' development and credit.

ACLEDA Bank Limited was licensed by the National Bank of Cambodia as a Specialised Bank on October 07, 2000. On December 01, 2003, ACLEDA Bank, once again, was licensed by the National Bank of Cambodia as a Commercial Bank to enable it to provide full banking services according to the needs of the customers and the market and it was renamed ACLEDA Bank Plc.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

###

favicon.png?sn=CL99713&sd=2021-12-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acleda-bank-chooses-diebold-nixdorf-to-enhance-self-service-banking-experience-301439629.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL99713&Transmission_Id=202112071900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL99713&DateId=20211207
