Mister Car Wash Acquires Downtowner Car Wash in Cape Coral, Florida

Mister+Car+Wash%2C+Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW) today announced the successful acquisition of Downtowner Car Wash, five locations in Cape Coral, Florida.

“The Montpetit family and their team have built a nice platform of locations in Cape Coral complementing our overall presence throughout Florida,” said Casey Lindsay, Vice President Corporate Development of Mister Car Wash. “We are looking forward to bringing Mister’s welcoming car wash experience to the customers of Cape Coral and plan to continue expanding in the region through a combination of acquisitions and new store development.”

“We are proud to have been a part of the Cape Coral community for the past 15 years and want to thank all of our customers for our success. Mister Car Wash has a reputation in the industry as best in class operators and a company that truly cares for their people and customers,” said Jay Montpetit, Co-Owner and Founder of Downtowner Car Wash. “We are excited for this new chapter for our team members and know that our customers and the community are in good hands with the Mister team,” added Troy Montpetit, Co-Owner and Founder of Downtowner Car Wash.

Customers of Downtowner Car Wash can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term. Throughout the coming months, Mister will be working with the team to rebrand the stores and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate the stores into the brand.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 360 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmistercarwash.com.

