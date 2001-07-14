Logo
Domo Ranked a Top Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services Analytical Platforms Market Study

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Domo+%28Nasdaq%3A+DOMO%29 announced today it ranked as a top vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ inaugural Analytical Platforms Market Study. Analytical platforms are defined as integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical/BI use cases without requiring additional technologies.

In the report, Domo's success in providing self-service BI, data science and machine learning, cloud support, data engineering and embedded BI for its customers were highlighted as reasons for the company’s top ranking. The rankings were established through vendor ratings based on confirmed functionality and weighted by user and analyst importance.

Dresner Advisory Services is a trusted name and thought leader in business intelligence and performance management. This recognition is Domo’s fourth top Dresner ranking in 2021, which includes the 2021+Dresner+Wisdom+of+Crowds%26reg%3B+BI+Market+Study, Dresner+2021+Self+Service+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study and the Dresner+Advisory+Services%26rsquo%3B+2021+Cloud+Computing+and+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study.

"Analytical platforms really need to have a critical mass of core analytical and BI functionality as a single-vendor technology provider," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer for Dresner Advisory Services. "As organizations increasingly rely on technology vendors to understand and interpret their data, we believed it was time to take a closer look into the latest generation of analytical platforms. We congratulate Domo on their strong ranking in our first Analytical Platforms report."

"In an increasingly unpredictable world, timely analytics helps organizations move and respond more quickly. Domo’s fully integrated, cloud-native platform helps customers rapidly get value from all their data by giving customers a seamless way to leverage modern BI and apps to keep business moving forward,” said Josh James, CEO and founder of Domo.

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Research in its Wisdom of Crowds® series is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors.

For a complimentary copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ Analytical Platforms Market Study, visit here.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211208005094r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005094/en/

