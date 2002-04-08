Taboola and the La Dépêche du Midi Group renew their exclusive 5-year partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola ( TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a 5-year exclusive renewal of a partnership agreement with the La Dépêche du Midi Group.



Since 2019, the La Dépêche du Midi Group has leveraged several Taboola innovations, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, and Taboola Newsroom, an advanced readership insights offering, to boost engagement and subscriptions for its different media including www.ladepeche.fr , lindependant.fr and midi-libre.fr with more than 150 million visitors each month in France.

La Dépêche continues to expand its use of Taboola technology to refine its approach to user segmentation and to deliver an optimal reader experience. Through the use of the editorial offering, Taboola Newsroom, the publisher has taken a new approach to engaging with readers and subscribers, resulting in a 28% increase in conversions for users.

Today, La Dépêche du Midi Group renews its exclusive partnership with Taboola for a period of 5 years with the aim of concentrating its efforts around the subscription strategy of the group's titles, in addition to generating revenue. By personalizing the publisher content offered to each reader, thanks to the data generated and the indicators made available by the Taboola tools, the Group can now adapt the advertising experience to a greater or lesser extent depending on the reader profile, potential subscriber or not, and enhance the content.

Michaël Bourguignon, Revenue and Digital Director of the La Dépêche du Midi group, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Taboola and to benefit from their unique tools on the market. By developing a test and learn approach, we were the first French publisher to test the new Taboola Newsroom tools and adapt our systems in this period of crisis. This allowed us to adapt our content by segmenting the reading experiences on our sites by type of user while offering the most engaging content possible. One way to improve the user experience of our subscribed or engaged readers, while promoting native advertising. We are thus continuing our work of targeting and finer-tuning readers for a more relevant, value-added experience.”

“We are proud of the confidence of the La Dépêche du Midi Group and their ability to innovate. The renewal of our exclusive partnership testifies to the trust of our technology to allow for increased personalization, which benefits the user experience and opens up new sources of revenue. As another long term example of a publisher partner, we are grateful to expand their ability to boost subscribers through insights,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO of Taboola.



About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication and any related discussion, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



