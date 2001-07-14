24M Technologies Announces EV Battery Partnership With Volkswagen

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

24M Technologies Announces EV Battery Partnership With Volkswagen

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production, welcomes the strategic partnership and investment announced between FREYR’s partner, 24M Technologies, Inc. (“24M”) and Volkswagen Group (“VWAG”) to manufacture next-generation lithium-ion EV batteries using 24M’s SemiSolid™ platform. The partnership is focused on the development of production technology for SemiSolid™ battery cells for use in VWAG electric vehicles (EVs).

As part of the partnership, VWAG will make a strategic investment into 24M. In addition to the direct investment, VWAG will establish a wholly owned subsidiary that will, in cooperation with 24M, develop a SemiSolid™ battery cell production technology for automotive applications.

“The development of next-generation EV battery cells based on 24M technology is a critical element of FREYR’s long-term strategy to speed up the adoption of affordable EVs,” said Tom Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of FREYR. “With EV demand on the rise, we are exceptionally pleased to see today’s announcement of a collaboration between 24M and Volkswagen, which validates the technical versatility of the innovative SemiSolid™ platform.”

“The 24M mission is to develop a better, cleaner energy future powered by SemiSolid™ technology,” said 24M President and CEO, Naoki Ota. “Our collaboration with FREYR and now Volkswagen will significantly expand the 24M technology capabilities, with a goal to fast-track electric vehicle adoption globally.”

In 2020, FREYR signed a license agreement with 24M with rights to unlimited production of battery cells based on 24M’s current and all future technology. This will enable FREYR to benefit from 24M’s ongoing R&D and integrate future versions of the SemiSolid™ platform into its production and sales of battery cells into all market segments.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to deliver up to 43 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and up to 83 GWh annual capacity by 2028. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding (i) FREYR’s ability to manufacture next-generation lithium-ion EV batteries using 24M’s SemiSolid™ platform, benefit from 24M’s ongoing R&D and integrate future versions of the SemiSolid™ platform into its production and sales of battery cells into all market segments, (ii) the partnership’s ability to develop production technology for SemiSolid™ battery cells for use in VWAG branded electric vehicles (EVs), (iii) the development of a better, cleaner energy future powered by SemiSolid™ technology and (iv) the partnership’s goal to fast-track EV vehicle adoption globally are forward-looking and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Most of these factors are outside FREYR’s control and difficult to predict. Information about factors that could materially affect FREYR is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section in FREYR’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 9, 2021, as amended, and in other SEC filings available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211208005612r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005612/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment