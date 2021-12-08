Pure Storage Introduces New Top End FlashArray Model, Bringing Power and Scale With Unparalleled Simplicity to the Enterprise

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pure Storage Introduces New Top End FlashArray Model, Bringing Power and Scale With Unparalleled Simplicity to the Enterprise

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Together, FlashArray//XL and Pure Fusion combine to provide limitless scale with the rapid deployment and flexibility of the cloud

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced FlashArray//XL, the newest member of the FlashArray family, designed for mission-critical, platinum tier enterprise applications - from massive databases to containerized and cloud-native apps. FlashArray//XL delivers unmatched performance and scale with a nearly 80% improvement in IOPS.

pure_storage_logo.jpg

With the pace of business only increasing, application demand can shoot up in an instant and the need for new apps to be deployed requires IT to work in hours, not months. Previously, the largest enterprises had to scale their top tier applications with legacy technology that required high management complexity, high power and energy costs, and disruptive forklift upgrades.

Now, with the new FlashArray//XL and Pure Fusion - Pure's self-service, autonomous Storage-as-Code platform - Pure continues to add enterprise-grade scale to its promise of subscription storage that easily evolves to keep IT infrastructure agile and up-to-date.

FlashArray//XL delivers:

  • Strength to run the most demanding business services: Accelerate enterprise workloads with maximum performance even as they scale to operate at increased loads, with 100% more host connectivity and two times more volume support on a single array.
  • Cloud-like model for deploying new apps quickly and easily: Designed to work in concert, Pure Fusion and FlashArray//XL give enterprises Storage-as-Code access to cloud scale, enabling platinum-level storage tiers and data policies with robust tools to optimize storage pools and workload placement.
  • Efficiency and density to consolidate applications for maximum TCO and green data center standards: Enable workload consolidation on fewer arrays to simplify operations, reduce rack space requirements, and significantly reduce power consumption and cooling costs.
  • Always-on data protection that's savvy to ransomware threats: Ensure that data stored on FlashArray//XL is secure, available, and easily recoverable after disruptions, including malicious attacks.
  • Future-proof with Evergreen subscription: Get immediate access to ever-improving capabilities with a right-size guarantee and non-disruptive upgrades and capacity expansions as storage needs evolve.

FlashArray //XL and Pure Fusion were built to meet demand from new customers who wanted to standardize their storage environments on the simplicity of the Pure subscription model but needed new levels of scale. This demand is already seeing early validation with pre-release orders to standardize top enterprise workloads on FlashArray//XL arrays, as customers eliminate the last remnants of their legacy Dell EMC footprint.

"Customers expect a new, modern way to scale enterprise storage. FlashArray//XL is a clear shot across the bow of legacy storage vendors by combining high-end scale of a true enterprise-class array with the scale-out agility of the cloud operating model." -- Shawn Hansen, VP and GM, FlashArray, Pure Storage

"For top tier applications like massive databases, enterprises need maximum performance and density, but they also want the control of their own datacenter and the agility and flexibility of the cloud. Enterprise-class storage solutions like the FlashArray//XL that are coupled with the cloud operating model give customers the best of both worlds." -- Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure Practice, IDC

"The announcement of the FlashArray//XL series underscores Pure's unwavering commitment to delivering market leading storage services. It is exciting and exceptionally gratifying to see a partner with the same dedication to supporting even the most demanding workloads. It's clear that the new //XL platform will ensure continued support to our growing and expanding data services portfolio and ecosystem." -- James Laming, VP, Global Head of Infrastructure, Options Technology

Available now, FlashArray//XL delivers up to 5.78 PB effective capacity, as low as 150µs latency, and up to 36GB/s throughput, with industry-leading 5:1 data reduction average, 10:1 total efficiency, and proven 99.9999% availability in a 5U platform.

To learn more, visit:

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, Pure1 and Pure as-a-Service are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

Analyst Recognition
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage
Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

favicon.png?sn=SF99976&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-introduces-new-top-end-flasharray-model-bringing-power-and-scale-with-unparalleled-simplicity-to-the-enterprise-301440110.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF99976&Transmission_Id=202112080900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF99976&DateId=20211208
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment