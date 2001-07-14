Logo
Ralph Lauren Creates Expansive Holiday-Themed Experience on Roblox

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Ralph Lauren will debut %3Ci%3EThe+Ralph+Lauren+Winter+Escape%3C%2Fi%3Eon Roblox—a first-of-its-kind holiday-themed experience allowing fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren through the metaverse and building on the Company’s commitment to digital innovation. An exclusive gender-neutral digital clothing collection featuring limited-edition items will launch within the experience.

“Our engagement in the metaverse is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand which, at its core, has always been about stepping into the worlds of Ralph Lauren” said Alice Delahunt, Chief Digital & Content Officer, Ralph Lauren. “Our partnership with Roblox builds on years of digital innovation and underlines our belief in the opportunity that virtual spaces and economies present—especially when it comes to the next generation of consumers.”

Against the backdrop of the ultimate snowy alpine landscape,The+Ralph+Lauren+Winter+Escapeexperience offers engaging winter-themed activities for the global Roblox community to enjoy, such as ice skating with friends, warming up at the firepit with a customized hot chocolate from the Ralph’s Coffee Truck, toasting marshmallows, and a holiday treasure hunt to unlock exclusive accessories. At the center of the world is a holiday tree that is decorated by the community to activate new rewards and additions to the world.

“This heartwarming holiday experience instantly transports you into an alpine village where you can explore and enjoy the world of Ralph Lauren together with your friends,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President, Global Brand Partnerships, Roblox. “Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic winter nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even influence what this environment looks like based on their participation and daily voting results. This is the kind of innovation and co-creation that the Roblox platform and technology enable, opening opportunities for brands to build high-quality, authentic and native connections with brand loyalists and new customers globally.”

The Ralph Lauren Digital Collection, exclusively available for purchase on Roblox, allows users to customize their avatars with iconic styles that they can try on and purchase at the ‘Polo Shops’ within the experience. Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s Polo Sport line from the 1990’s, the exclusive digital collection features eight distinct winter sportswear looks from the Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives and from current seasons—done in bold colors with sporty graphics. New looks, limited edition accessories and surprise and delight bonus items will drop on a weekly basis, with drop dates to be announced via Ralph Lauren’s social media handles.

The experience was developed in collaboration with a Roblox community developer, Funomena, a creative game design and development studio bringing unique and innovative experiences to life on the platform.

The collaboration builds on Ralph Lauren’s track record in digital innovation and storytelling. From pioneering one of the first brand e-commerce sites more than 25 years ago, to more recently delivering immersive virtual experiences using augmented reality and launching unique digital products, Ralph Lauren is pushing the boundaries of what it means to express your personal style with fashion.

%3Ci%3EThe+Ralph+Lauren+Winter+Escape%3C%2Fi%3E will debut exclusively on Roblox on December 8, 2021 and will run through January 3, 2022.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (

NYSE:RL, Financial) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company’s brand names—which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others—constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.ralphlauren.com.

ABOUT ROBLOX

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, over forty million people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Our mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

