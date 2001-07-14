Cresco Labs Wins Clio Cannabis Award for Social Justice Documentary

%3Cb%3ECresco+Labs%3C%2Fb%3E (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced %3Ci%3E%26ldquo%3BThe+Sentence+of+Michael+Thompson%26rdquo%3B%3C%2Fi%3E documentary trailer earned a Silver Clio for Film & Video from the Clio Cannabis Awards. In addition, the Discover+Some+Wonder podcast series from the Company’s Wonder+Wellness cannabis brand and the %23Wayto420 campaign from its Sunnyside retail brand were shortlisted for Digital & Mobile and Public Relations creative excellence, respectively.

Expanding on Clio’s longstanding reputation for establishing best-in-class programs honoring creative excellence in a variety of specialized verticals, the Clio Cannabis Awards—now in its third year—honors work and talent that builds a greater understanding of a rapidly growing industry.

“It is an honor for our efforts to be recognized for the second consecutive year by such a prestigious platform. Top recognition for ‘The Sentence of Michael Thompson’ is very special because social equity and social justice are core to the company’s mission, and the film aims to help people truly understand the gravity of the impact of injustice on the lives of people adversely impacted by The War on Drugs,” said Cory Rothschild, SVP of Marketing.

Chima Enyia, EVP of SEED, added, “We appreciate all those involved—Michael Thompson, his family, restorative justice partners and our staff—in the making of this film. More than 40,000 Americans remain in prison for cannabis offenses, and there is much more work to do to right the wrongs of The War on Drugs. We are laser-focused on leveraging our platform and influence to drive awareness of Michael’s story to ensure conversations about legalization address pardoning those currently incarcerated for cannabis offenses and social equity in the cannabis industry.”

On Juneteenth, Cresco released the+trailer for “The Sentence of Michael Thompson”, a documentary short film about the story of Michigan’s longest-serving non-violent offender. Granted clemency this past January, Thompson was serving a 60-year sentence in Muskegon Correctional Facility in Michigan for selling 3 pounds of cannabis to a police informant in 1994. The trailer earned the Silver Clio for Film & Video. The documentary will be released in 2022.

Launched in August for National Wellness Month, Wonder Wellness created a one-of-a-kind audio collection designed to help listeners Focus, Relax, Laugh or Sleep, the experiences delivered by its gummy and minis products. The Discover Some Wonder initiative was named a shortlist winner for Digital & Mobile.

Timed with this year’s 420 holiday, Sunnyside released the results of a nationwide survey that demonstrated shifting beliefs and behaviors surrounding cannabis use and translated them into approachable messages about the plant’s functional benefits for every type of consumer. The #Wayto420 campaign was shortlisted in the Public Relations category.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

