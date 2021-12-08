WOW! Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation for the Fourth Year in a Row

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

WOW! Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation for the Fourth Year in a Row

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Leading broadband provider recognized for the eighth time nationally for its commitment to exceptional employee culture and HR practices

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was named a 2021 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the eighth time, and fourth consecutive year, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

WOW_On_White_Logo.jpg

WOW! has won the Best and Brightest award several years in a row in its Metro Detroit and Atlanta service areas as well as in its recently sold Chicago market, and last year for the first time in Denver as one of the area's inaugural recipients. With the recently completed sales of five markets and its continued recognition on a local and national level, WOW! has demonstrated unwavering dedication to its employees and company culture through the implementation of best-in-class human resources practices, which allows the company to continue to lead in employment standards year-after-year.

As a new gesture in recognizing the value of its people, the company recently awarded shares of WOW! stock to all employees. This is just the latest example of WOW!'s dedication to its workforce. The company offers competitive wages, generous benefit packages, and promotes a collaborative company culture that allows for upward mobility while remaining steadfast in its mission and core values.

"We're incredibly proud of the resolve and commitment to success that our teams showed through the sale of five of our markets this past year as well as in the face of the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer at WOW!. "We're honored to be recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For for the eighth time and are more dedicated than ever to fostering a company culture where WOW! employees can excel."

To qualify for these awards, WOW! was scored on a variety of measures, including employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and strategic company performance. WOW! has continuously demonstrated that its leadership, strategic decision-making and human resources practices positively impact the well-being and professional development of all of the company's employees.

"Throughout the challenges and triumphs of this year, WOW! employees continue to build a culture of respect and excellence with a passion for providing outstanding service to our customers," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "I'm incredibly proud of the perseverance and dedication of every WOW! employee this year and I look forward to our continued success into 2022 and beyond."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco.

favicon.png?sn=SF00026&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-named-best-and-brightest-company-to-work-for-in-the-nation-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row-301440214.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF00026&Transmission_Id=202112080900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF00026&DateId=20211208
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment