WOW! Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation for the Fourth Year in a Row

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was named a 2021 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the eighth time, and fourth consecutive year, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

WOW! has won the Best and Brightest award several years in a row in its Metro Detroit and Atlanta service areas as well as in its recently sold Chicago market, and last year for the first time in Denver as one of the area's inaugural recipients. With the recently completed sales of five markets and its continued recognition on a local and national level, WOW! has demonstrated unwavering dedication to its employees and company culture through the implementation of best-in-class human resources practices, which allows the company to continue to lead in employment standards year-after-year.

As a new gesture in recognizing the value of its people, the company recently awarded shares of WOW! stock to all employees. This is just the latest example of WOW!'s dedication to its workforce. The company offers competitive wages, generous benefit packages, and promotes a collaborative company culture that allows for upward mobility while remaining steadfast in its mission and core values.

"We're incredibly proud of the resolve and commitment to success that our teams showed through the sale of five of our markets this past year as well as in the face of the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer at WOW!. "We're honored to be recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For for the eighth time and are more dedicated than ever to fostering a company culture where WOW! employees can excel."

To qualify for these awards, WOW! was scored on a variety of measures, including employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and strategic company performance. WOW! has continuously demonstrated that its leadership, strategic decision-making and human resources practices positively impact the well-being and professional development of all of the company's employees.

"Throughout the challenges and triumphs of this year, WOW! employees continue to build a culture of respect and excellence with a passion for providing outstanding service to our customers," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "I'm incredibly proud of the perseverance and dedication of every WOW! employee this year and I look forward to our continued success into 2022 and beyond."

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco.

