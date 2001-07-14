Wells Fargo Investment Institute Releases '2022 Outlook: Which way to the recovery?'

Wells+Fargo+Investment+Institute (WFII) today released “2022+Outlook%3A+Which+Way+to+the+Recovery%3F%26rdquo%3B a report examining how markets have reached a crossroads at the start of 2022. Despite a third straight year of strong price gains in the S&P 500 Index, many investors now perceive a delicate balance between further equity gains and the unraveling of the high risk-taking environment since the economy reopened in 2020.

“The economy continues to perform well as we see jobs coming back, companies are profitable, new businesses are opening, and stock prices remain at strong levels,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. “But looking at next year, we have a new virus variant to consider and economic growth should be slower. We also expect inflation to remain above its long-term average but to retreat somewhat as supply shortages ease.”

The report outlines each of the asset classes and risks to the outlook:

Global equities: We expect the rate of earnings growth to slow in 2022 but still see record profitability levels potentially sending U.S. equity prices to new all-time highs. Global fixed income: The Federal Reserve (Fed) will attempt to keep interest rates low; however, if inflation becomes more acute, the Fed could bring policy rate increases forward at a faster pace than we expect. Global real assets: We expect the ongoing economic recovery to support increased commodity demand and higher prices. We remain favorable. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) should keep pace with equity prices, but rising interest rates should prevent REITs from outperforming equities. Global alternative investments: We pivot our hedge fund guidance in 2022 away from recovery and high-beta opportunities toward strategies that should provide diversification and returns that do not correlate with global risky assets.

“All investments float on the tides of historical precedent, and their course is influenced by the winds of economics, politics, and human nature. We believe wise insights drawn from the study of history and an understanding of fundamental economic principles can offer investors the perspective they need as they stand at a crossroads,” Cronk said. “It is not the crossroads itself that matter, but rather the decision of how to respond that equates to the greatest success or harm.”

The outlook also provides five portfolio ideas for 2022:

Favor U.S. assets amid an uneven global recovery Look for opportunities to add risk judiciously Seek assets that perform well when inflation is above average Remain cautious on yield-sensitive assets Diversify: return contributions change over time

