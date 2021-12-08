Logo
Sally Beauty Blows Away the Competition With New Ion Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cult-favorite beauty brand, Ion, continues to offer pro-quality without the posh price tag

PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-quality ingredients, the best in tech, the sleekest design, and attainable prices- these are just a few of the reasons the Ion brand has racked up a cult following of beauty lovers who demand results and refuse to pay a small fortune for them. From shampoo and conditioner to styling products, tools and color, there's a salon-worthy solution for every hair type, texture, and style. Exclusively available at Sally Beauty, the Ion Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer joins the brand's already extensive lineup of over 650 well-loved products.

Sally_Beauty_ion_LUXE_Supercharged_Hair_Dryer.jpg

The Ion Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer, goes head-to-head with best-in-tech brands, without the prohibitive price tag. It is equipped with countless functions to offer beauty lovers a luxurious and efficient hairstyling experience. "Consumers are looking for an elevated experience at an attainable price point. We thoughtfully engineered this new hair dryer with a supersonic motor and a precise concentration of ionic technology to deliver efficiency while maintaining hair health. Every product development decision was made with our consumers in mind. The Ion Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer's design is sleek, but more importantly, it was crafted to deliver an exceptional, high-tech experience," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty.

Stand-out features of the Ion Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer Product include:

  • Ultra-fast Drying: The dryer's supersonic motor features high-velocity airflow to provide an ultra-fast drying experience that also prevents heat damage and protects the hair's health and shine.
  • Reduced Frizz & Improved Moisture Balance: Not all ionic technology is the same. This dryer contains 20 million ions making it a best-in-class luxury dryer. This rich concentration of ions is essential to seal the hair cuticle and in turn reduce static frizz and flyaways. Ionic technology also provides a quick drying experience while delivering shine and moisture balance.
  • Custom-tailored Experience: This "smart" dryer contains Memory Recovery to recall the last used settings, providing a custom experience tailored to the consumer's hair type and preferences.
  • Frequent/ Everyday Use: The ergonomic design provides balanced weight distribution to minimize wrist and shoulder fatigue leading to a more comfortable hair drying experience.
  • Easy Maintenance & Attachments: The concentrator, diffuser, and filter all feature magnetic technology to provide a seamless installation of attachments, maintenance, and overall ease of use.
  • Hydrated Curls: The "fingers" on the diffuser cup were carefully crafted to better direct airflow into the hair, rather than up the hair fiber. This attachment was designed to reduce frizz and maintain moisture balance to keep curls hydrated, making it extremely beneficial for a range of curl types and patterns.

Gregory Patterson, Celebrity Hairstylist and DIY Expert for Sally Beauty shared, "Ion is the brand to watch. Their new Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer is a stand-out tool that truly champions the brand's efforts to deliver the best products for consumers to achieve salon-quality results right at home. From beginners to professionals, users will immediately be able to see the difference as hair dries faster and exudes shine!"

High tech usually means high price, until Ion stepped in to change the game. Retailing at $249.99, the Ion Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer is the latest addition to the brand's ever-expanding assortment. The premier dryer is available online and in select Sally Beauty stores. Ion will continue to expand upon its unique product and tool assortment next year to deliver on forecasted trends and consumer demand for more versatile styling. To learn more, visit SallyBeauty.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Sally_Beauty_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA00144&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-blows-away-the-competition-with-new-ion-luxe-supercharged-hair-dryer-301439880.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA00144&Transmission_Id=202112080907PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA00144&DateId=20211208
