UniFirst Earns OSHA's Highest Workplace Safety Honor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

UniFirst Earns OSHA's Highest Workplace Safety Honor

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (

NYSE:UNF, Financial), a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for businesses, announced that its centralized distribution center in Owensboro, KY, received the Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star certification from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). VPP is OSHA's highest recognition for the practice of and commitment to exemplary occupational safety and health, earned by businesses who meet rigorous safety requirements.

120121_VPP__1.jpg

"Earning this certification validates UniFirst's commitment to safety," says Owensboro Certifications Coordinator David Rudd. "Staff safety is woven into every aspect of our jobs here at our company's centralized distribution center and every employee Team Partner is committed to safe practices not only on the job, but at home as well."

The Owensboro distribution center is one of only 20 sites in the entire state of Kentucky to achieve this elite safety certification status. To celebrate the honor, the UniFirst–Owensboro safety team gathered to proudly raise the VPP program flag in front of the facility, which employs more than 420 Team Partners who live in the greater Owensboro area.

"We congratulate the entire UniFirst–Owensboro team for valuing the importance of workplace safety and completing the comprehensive program required to be recognized as a VPP Star site," said Human Resource Manager Kerry Bailey. "This program is the gold standard for implementing and maintaining safety and health management systems."

To mark the achievement, the UniFirst–Owensboro safety team raised the official VPP flag in front of the distribution center. There will also be small group celebrations for employee Team Partners on December 10.

The Owensboro team officially began their VPP journey in January of 2018 and received certification in September of 2021. The lengthy VPP process includes an application review and a rigorous on-site evaluation by a team of OSHA safety and health experts. For more information about VPP, visit OSHA's VPP website.

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE00916&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifirst-earns-oshas-highest-workplace-safety-honor-301440267.html

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE00916&Transmission_Id=202112080940PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE00916&DateId=20211208
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment