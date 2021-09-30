Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Buys Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Group Corp, Keyence Corp, Sells Gunma Bank, Nippon Paper Industries Co, Kyoritsu Maintenance Co

New Purchases: 9107, 6951, 3923, 8985, 9468, 3697, 4443, 3774, 3292, 7780, 4812,

2432, 8570, Sold Out: 8334, 3863, 9616, 4534, 9505, 2270, 9412,

Investment company Franklin Templeton ETF Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Group Corp, Keyence Corp, Recruit Holdings Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, sells Gunma Bank, Nippon Paper Industries Co, Kyoritsu Maintenance Co, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co, Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Templeton ETF Trust. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Templeton ETF Trust owns 511 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 1,813,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.33% Sony Group Corp (6758) - 181,300 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.33% Keyence Corp (6861) - 26,475 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.31% Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 196,100 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.33% SoftBank Group Corp (9984) - 196,100 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.05%

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust initiated holding in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3450 and $8380, with an estimated average price of $4923.02. The stock is now traded at around $6800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust initiated holding in Jeol Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6260 and $9550, with an estimated average price of $7586.51. The stock is now traded at around $8730.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust initiated holding in Rakus Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3035 and $4685, with an estimated average price of $3653.1. The stock is now traded at around $3215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust initiated holding in Kadokawa Corp. The purchase prices were between $4180 and $6210, with an estimated average price of $4949.55. The stock is now traded at around $5910.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust initiated holding in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $59900 and $68900, with an estimated average price of $65298.4. The stock is now traded at around $59500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust initiated holding in Shift Inc. The purchase prices were between $16760 and $28280, with an estimated average price of $22649.2. The stock is now traded at around $24710.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $1783 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1961.55. The stock is now traded at around $2105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,813,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust added to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $10605 and $13000, with an estimated average price of $11498.4. The stock is now traded at around $13985.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 181,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust added to a holding in Keyence Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $55390 and $75980, with an estimated average price of $63722.7. The stock is now traded at around $71950.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 26,475 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust added to a holding in Recruit Holdings Co Ltd by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $5491 and $7135, with an estimated average price of $6154.1. The stock is now traded at around $7199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 196,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $568.4 and $688.7, with an estimated average price of $605.95. The stock is now traded at around $635.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,824,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust added to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $6086 and $7812, with an estimated average price of $6841.79. The stock is now traded at around $5508.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 196,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust sold out a holding in Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1190 and $1315, with an estimated average price of $1251.33.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust sold out a holding in Gunma Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $341 and $375, with an estimated average price of $355.7.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust sold out a holding in Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2039 and $2365, with an estimated average price of $2213.54.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust sold out a holding in Mochida Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3400 and $3730, with an estimated average price of $3595.56.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust sold out a holding in Hokuriku Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $568 and $629, with an estimated average price of $595.79.

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust sold out a holding in Kyoritsu Maintenance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3410 and $4365, with an estimated average price of $3736.03.