OSI ETF Trust Buys Sea, Digital Turbine Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Tencent Holdings, Booking Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company OSI ETF Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Digital Turbine Inc, Roblox Corp, Asana Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, sells Tencent Holdings, Booking Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Fiverr International, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OSI ETF Trust. As of 2021Q3, OSI ETF Trust owns 88 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,745 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,245 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,112 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 59,500 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Sea Ltd (SE) - 45,832 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $254.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 45,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 130,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 116,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 65,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 70,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 127,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 48.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.99 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 261,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.78 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $126.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.

OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76.

OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11.

OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The sale prices were between $50 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 44.88%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $467.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. OSI ETF Trust still held 210,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.44%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $124.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. OSI ETF Trust still held 74,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 59.35%. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $187.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. OSI ETF Trust still held 14,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Meituan by 24.69%. The sale prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. OSI ETF Trust still held 389,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 39.72%. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1190.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. OSI ETF Trust still held 4,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 36.49%. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. OSI ETF Trust still held 77,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.