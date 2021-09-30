OSI ETF Trust Buys Sea, Digital Turbine Inc, Roblox Corp, Sells Tencent Holdings, Booking Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: SE, APPS, RBLX, ASAN, 0A8V, PATH, SMAR, ESTC, PCTY, TYL, CDAY,
- Added Positions: TCOM, EVD, EA, BILI, Z, ADE, OKTA, MTCH, MSFT, ZEN, ORCL, CRM, RNG, KC, LYV, VMW, ATVI,
- Reduced Positions: 00700, BABA, ZM, 03690, AMZN, MELI, JD, PDD, TTD, HFG, ROKU, NFLX, CRWD, ETSY, ZAL, NOW, PLTR, NET, SNOW, TWLO, ZI, AVLR, DDOG, INTU, U, GOOGL, DOCU, HUBS, BILL, THG, FTCH, COUP, MDB, SPLK, SPOT, OCDO, DHER, SNAP, PAYC, SINCH, TKWY, BIDU, CHWY, ZS, 00268, TWTR, SHOP, DT, NTES, TEAM, PINS, ADBE, 4689, FTNT, PANW, WDAY, XRO, W,
- Sold Out: BKNG, FVRR, TRIP, TME, WIX, UBI, TMV, ZNGA, VIPS, IAC, TTWO, 3659, EBAY,
For the details of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+global+internet+giants+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,745 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,245 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,112 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 59,500 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 45,832 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $254.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 45,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 130,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 116,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 65,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (0A8V)
OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 70,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
OSI ETF Trust initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 127,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 48.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.99 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 261,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD)
OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.78 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $126.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
OSI ETF Trust added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $64.33 and $121.11, with an estimated average price of $86.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $161.38 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $201.76.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11.Sold Out: Ubisoft Entertainment (UBI)
OSI ETF Trust sold out a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The sale prices were between $50 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Reduced: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 44.88%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $467.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. OSI ETF Trust still held 210,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.44%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $124.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. OSI ETF Trust still held 74,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 59.35%. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $187.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. OSI ETF Trust still held 14,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Meituan (03690)
OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in Meituan by 24.69%. The sale prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. OSI ETF Trust still held 389,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 39.72%. The sale prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1190.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. OSI ETF Trust still held 4,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: JD.com Inc (JD)
OSI ETF Trust reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 36.49%. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. OSI ETF Trust still held 77,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. Also check out:
1. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment