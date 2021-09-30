O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Buys Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Sells Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kesko Oyj, British American Tobacco PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Essilorluxottica, Hermes International SA, sells Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kesko Oyj, British American Tobacco PLC, Deutsche Telekom AG, Pernod Ricard SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF. As of 2021Q3, O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF owns 50 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+europe+quality+dividend+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 5,380 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.88% Nestle SA (NESN) - 15,966 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.86% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 15,612 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.24% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 1,937 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.69% Unilever PLC (ULVR) - 23,494 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.19%

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Essilorluxottica. The purchase prices were between $148.58 and $173.72, with an estimated average price of $162.15. The stock is now traded at around $186.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Hermes International SA. The purchase prices were between $1195 and $1347.5, with an estimated average price of $1270.91. The stock is now traded at around $1619.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Kering SA. The purchase prices were between $612.7 and $792.1, with an estimated average price of $707.53. The stock is now traded at around $735.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Essity AB. The purchase prices were between $268 and $293.1, with an estimated average price of $279.36. The stock is now traded at around $291.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 18,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA. The purchase prices were between $129.2 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $137.19. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Siemens Healthineers AG. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $61, with an estimated average price of $57.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 8,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 72.88%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Nestle SA by 71.86%. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 15,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 87.69%. The purchase prices were between $613.1 and $712, with an estimated average price of $656.53. The stock is now traded at around $725.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 79.19%. The purchase prices were between $39.18 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $41.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 23,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in L'Oreal SA by 102.76%. The purchase prices were between $356.85 and $403.85, with an estimated average price of $386.49. The stock is now traded at around $424.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in SAP SE by 71.64%. The purchase prices were between $117.58 and $127.42, with an estimated average price of $123. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 9,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $118.05, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Kesko Oyj. The sale prices were between $29.84 and $37.52, with an estimated average price of $34.31.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $26.04 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The sale prices were between $16.96 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $17.91.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Pernod Ricard SA. The sale prices were between $175.75 and $192.25, with an estimated average price of $184.73.

O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Compass Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.08 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.94.