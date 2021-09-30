Logo
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Buys Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Merck Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Verizon Communications Inc, McDonald's Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Merck Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF. As of 2021Q3, O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF owns 100 stocks with a total value of $695 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+u.s.+quality+dividend+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 109,255 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 215,669 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,942 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 232,456 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.47%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 598,945 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.27%
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 96,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 107,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 94,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $354.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 344.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 119,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 598,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $261.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 85,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 363,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 232,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 106.05%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 85,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF.

1. O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF keeps buying





