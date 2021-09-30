O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Buys Blackstone Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Merck Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: BX, GILD, MO, ATVI, TJX, CB, EL, DGX, TMO, BLK, BAX, BDX, A, ADM, TEL, QCOM,
- Added Positions: ABT, VZ, MCD, CMCSA, PG, SBUX, LMT, TROW, ITW, JNJ, NOC, CTAS, MDLZ, MMM, NKE, UNP, LHX, TGT, DG, GRMN, V, NSC, CMI, ZTS, YUM, FAST, ACN, AAPL, TT, HSY, TXN, CSX, LOW, ADI, CERN, PM, CL, HD, CHD, EMR, UPS, ROK, MA, HRL,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, HON, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, MMC, LLY, WMT, PEP, UNH, ORCL, KO, JPM, MDT, AON, AMGN, SPGI, KMB, MSCI, IBM, ADP, COST, WM, GD, INTU, PFE, MCO, EBAY, PAYX, MSI, SYK, CLX, APH, BR, ABBV, EXPD, CTSH, GIS, AVGO,
- Sold Out: NEE, T, CME, CVS, WEC, ANTM, IEX, CHRW, BF.B, MXIM, PCAR, DOX, K, CTXS, WU, JKHY,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 109,255 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 215,669 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,942 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.95%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 232,456 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.47%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 598,945 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.27%
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 96,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 107,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 94,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 36,966 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,093 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $354.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,538 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 344.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $132.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 119,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 598,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 59.91%. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $261.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 85,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 363,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $151.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 232,456 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 106.05%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 85,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.
