O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, SEI Investments Co, Juniper Networks Inc, Sells MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, First American Financial Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc

New Purchases: CBOE, SEIC, JNPR, DOX, CG, JKHY, WU, BG, ORI, LECO, HRB, CHE, MCY, RLI, NWSA, LW, JW.A, AVT, CABO, PNW, SNDR, RGR, REYN, OGE, SMP, VSH, PII, OSK, LPLA, COLM, WTRG, MUSA, WERN, GOLF, POWI, MTG, OMF, NRG,

CBOE, SEIC, JNPR, DOX, CG, JKHY, WU, BG, ORI, LECO, HRB, CHE, MCY, RLI, NWSA, LW, JW.A, AVT, CABO, PNW, SNDR, RGR, REYN, OGE, SMP, VSH, PII, OSK, LPLA, COLM, WTRG, MUSA, WERN, GOLF, POWI, MTG, OMF, NRG, Added Positions: ERIE, PINC, UGI, BWA, GNTX, LAZ, MMS, SNA, MC, LSTR, EHC, FELE, DLB, WSO, MGEE, BRC, UNF, TTC, SR, HLNE, SWX,

ERIE, PINC, UGI, BWA, GNTX, LAZ, MMS, SNA, MC, LSTR, EHC, FELE, DLB, WSO, MGEE, BRC, UNF, TTC, SR, HLNE, SWX, Reduced Positions: TECH, NATI, HRC, MPWR, INGR, EVR, WHR, G, JJSF, CDK, FLO, LEG, NHC, WDFC, CSGS, MORN, STC, ALE, RHI, CRI, IDA, LANC, MDU, GHC, SCI, VGR, OGS, NJR, HLI, CNS, EXPO, HCSG, WMK, TR, APAM, NWE, HE, LEA, MDC, CASY, PRGS, BKH, LFUS, IPG, EBF, SSD, NYT, OTTR, PNM, NFG, GGG, AOS, DCI, ITT, AWR, SAFT,

TECH, NATI, HRC, MPWR, INGR, EVR, WHR, G, JJSF, CDK, FLO, LEG, NHC, WDFC, CSGS, MORN, STC, ALE, RHI, CRI, IDA, LANC, MDU, GHC, SCI, VGR, OGS, NJR, HLI, CNS, EXPO, HCSG, WMK, TR, APAM, NWE, HE, LEA, MDC, CASY, PRGS, BKH, LFUS, IPG, EBF, SSD, NYT, OTTR, PNM, NFG, GGG, AOS, DCI, ITT, AWR, SAFT, Sold Out: MSM, FAF, FNF, FCFS, CCOI, MANT, XRX, POR, SAIC, HBI, WSM, MSA, WTS, TTEK, BMI, RDN, VIRT, FHI, AMSF, IDCC, UVV, KMPR, AVA, CPK, NWN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, SEI Investments Co, Juniper Networks Inc, Amdocs, The Carlyle Group Inc, sells MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, First American Financial Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, FirstCash Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF. As of 2021Q3, O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF owns 115 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+u.s.+small-cap+quality+dividend+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 98,533 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55% Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 34,140 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8% Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 17,478 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.85% Premier Inc (PINC) - 79,191 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.82% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 83,494 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 24,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 51,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 109,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 39,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $47.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 62,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.06 and $178.58, with an estimated average price of $171.9. The stock is now traded at around $156.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 17,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.88 and $194.01, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Premier Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 79,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in UGI Corp by 49.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.79 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $84.95.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $89.36, with an estimated average price of $82.71.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $70.38 and $77.96, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $72.87 and $87.99, with an estimated average price of $81.87.