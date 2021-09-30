O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, SEI Investments Co, Juniper Networks Inc, Sells MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, First American Financial Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc

- New Purchases: CBOE, SEIC, JNPR, DOX, CG, JKHY, WU, BG, ORI, LECO, HRB, CHE, MCY, RLI, NWSA, LW, JW.A, AVT, CABO, PNW, SNDR, RGR, REYN, OGE, SMP, VSH, PII, OSK, LPLA, COLM, WTRG, MUSA, WERN, GOLF, POWI, MTG, OMF, NRG,
- Added Positions: ERIE, PINC, UGI, BWA, GNTX, LAZ, MMS, SNA, MC, LSTR, EHC, FELE, DLB, WSO, MGEE, BRC, UNF, TTC, SR, HLNE, SWX,
- Reduced Positions: TECH, NATI, HRC, MPWR, INGR, EVR, WHR, G, JJSF, CDK, FLO, LEG, NHC, WDFC, CSGS, MORN, STC, ALE, RHI, CRI, IDA, LANC, MDU, GHC, SCI, VGR, OGS, NJR, HLI, CNS, EXPO, HCSG, WMK, TR, APAM, NWE, HE, LEA, MDC, CASY, PRGS, BKH, LFUS, IPG, EBF, SSD, NYT, OTTR, PNM, NFG, GGG, AOS, DCI, ITT, AWR, SAFT,
- Sold Out: MSM, FAF, FNF, FCFS, CCOI, MANT, XRX, POR, SAIC, HBI, WSM, MSA, WTS, TTEK, BMI, RDN, VIRT, FHI, AMSF, IDCC, UVV, KMPR, AVA, CPK, NWN,
- Gentex Corp (GNTX) - 98,533 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
- Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 34,140 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
- Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 17,478 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.85%
- Premier Inc (PINC) - 79,191 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.82%
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 83,494 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.56 and $129.76, with an estimated average price of $122.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 24,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $63.15, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 51,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 109,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $79.46, with an estimated average price of $77.41. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 39,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.71 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $47.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 62,598 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.06 and $178.58, with an estimated average price of $171.9. The stock is now traded at around $156.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 17,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.88 and $194.01, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Premier Inc (PINC)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Premier Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 79,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UGI Corp (UGI)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in UGI Corp by 49.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 45,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $46.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 37,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81. The stock is now traded at around $170.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.79 and $91.85, with an estimated average price of $84.95.Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $89.36, with an estimated average price of $82.71.Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $70.38 and $77.96, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: Mantech International Corp (MANT)
O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $72.87 and $87.99, with an estimated average price of $81.87.
