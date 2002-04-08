Aristides Pittas Wins Lloyd's List Newsmaker of the Year Award 2021

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. ( ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today that its CEO, Aristides Pittas received the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year Award in recognition of his achievements in the maritime industry during 2021.



Lloyd’s List Intelligence experts from across the shipping sectors offered the prestigious Award to our CEO for the exceptional performance of both Nasdaq listed shipping companies which he leads, Euroseas and EuroDry and the record containership charter rate of $202,000 per day for the 4,250 teu M/V “Synergy Oakland”. The award was presented to Euroseas’ and EuroDry Chief Executive Officer, Aristides J. Pittas, at the gala awards dinner held on December 3, 2021 in Athens.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: “We are honored to receive this award from globally leading shipping journalist as it represents a significant recognition of both companies and our commitment to and position in the container and drybulk shipping industry. In awarding us, we believe Lloyd’s List is really rewarding all the container and drybulk shipping companies that persevered through the difficult decade that passed, used the last couple of years to grow and are now finally reaping the rewards of very favorable markets.”

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

After the delivery of M/V Leo Paramount, the Company will have a fleet of 16 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 6 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 16 containerships have a cargo capacity of 50,371 teu. Furthermore, after the delivery of two feeder containership newbuildings in the first half of 2023, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 18 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 55,971 teu.

