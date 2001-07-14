Find the Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gift at Macy's

Be the holiday hero and grab the perfect last-minute gift this season with a little help from Macy’s ( NYSE:M, Financial). Finding unique and thoughtful items across various price points has never been easier – customers can shop comfortably from home, conveniently through the Macy’s mobile app, or safely in stores nationwide. With Macy%26rsquo%3Bs+new+gift+finder, shoppers can use the online tool to help curate and discover ideal gifts based on the recipient and their interests, by simply choosing from the expert assortment of endless holiday inspiration. No matter the category or the recipient, easy-to-navigate shopping guides are available at macys.com%2Fgifts, helping out anyone in a rush or a rut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005771/en/

Macy’s offers last-minute shoppers inspiration with unique and thoughtful gifts at every price point at macys.com/gifts (Photo: Business Wire)

Working closely with Santa, Macy’s is committed to delivering on time. Order online at macys.com by 5 p.m. on December 22 for standard delivery by Christmas. For shoppers who want to come in and pick out or pick up their gifts, Macy’s offers multiple pickup and payment options. Take advantage of contactless curbside pick-up, buy online pick-up in store, same-day delivery with DoorDash powered by Drive, plus contactless pay with PayPal and Venmo.

Toys

For the kids in the family or the Toys “R” Us kids at heart, Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List is a great place to explore this season’s top toys and the best last-minute selection. Customers can visit macys.com%2Fhottoylist to browse the list, find toy inspiration by age group and shop now.

Must-Have Toys

Very Merry Last-Minute Gifts

Picking out the perfect present doesn’t have to be difficult – let Macy’s put the joy in gift-giving for you this year. With inspiration across tech, accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and more, discover this season’s best assortment at any price point at macys.com%2Fgifts.

Gifts Under $15

Gifts Under $25

Gifts Under $50

Gifts Under $100

Luxe Gifts

Personal Stylist

Now offering both virtual and in-person appointments, Macy’s Personal Stylists are ready to help find the right gifts for everyone on your list. In addition to picking the perfect last-minute item, these shopping experts make everything easy by shipping to you or for you. To make an appointment, visit macys.com%2Fpersonalstylist.

Gift Cards

In a pinch and need something that’s sure to leave a Santa-sized smile? Give the gift of unlimited choices and pick up a Macy’s gift card, the perfect gift for everyone on the list. Online shoppers can also purchase digital gift cards for instant gift gratification!

About Macy’s

For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005771/en/