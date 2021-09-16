Good Gaming To Immediately Initiate A Nano Factory Token Holder Vote To Determine The MicroBuddies™ Mainnet Launch Readiness For December 2021

Kennett Square, PA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. ( GMER) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a special vote with its Nano Factory Tokens holders in order to determine its mainnet launch readiness for its imminent December launch date.

On December 08, 2021, at 7 pm EST, Nano Factory Token holders will be entitled to vote on the game's launch readiness via Snapshot's off-chain gasless multi-governance client. The voting process is simple: each Nano Factory Token will be equal to one vote. The more Nano Factory Tokens a holder has, the more voting power they will possess in determining the readiness of the game's mainnet launch slated for December.

The voting period will end Friday, December 10th at 7 AM EST. If the vote passes, MicroBuddies™ will announce its official December 2021 launch date within three business days of the vote close, along with its required 8K filing with the SEC. The Company plans to utilize its vast influencer and marketing network to increase awareness of the game launch.

If the vote does not pass, The Company will announce its next series of updates and the subsequent vote date within three business days of the vote close.

The vote will take place at:

https://snapshot.org/#/mbm.eth/proposal/QmXPXnUSBJHLajd5ji9HoBZW2WESvs3NVrwQ1okqvGftrR

Nano Factory Token holders are encouraged to monitor Discord for more official announcements from the MicroBuddies team as the voting process begins.

To celebrate the launch of MicroBuddies and encourage strategic play, we are excited to announce that we will be holding a "Divine Hunt" competition with a prize pool of 5 ETH (Over $20,000 at the time of writing.) The first player to create a Divine rarity buddy for each of the 10 MicroBuddies species will be awarded a share of the 5 Ethereum prize pool.

Divine Buddies are the rarest replicable MicroBuddies in the game. They are created by acquiring the rarest traits possible for a species in all six dominant slots.

In additional news, our legal team has completed and finalized terms and conditions, and they will be posted to the microbuddies.io site on Friday, December 10, 2021.

About NFTs

The NFT market has created tremendous new opportunities in the art and gaming industry. As of September 01, 2021, more than $5.5 billion was spent on NFTs, representing an increase of 50 times the trading of Q4 2020.

NFT breeding games such as CryptoKitties operate by allowing players to collect virtual cats and "breed" them together to make new, unique cats. The NFTs can then be sold to others on third-party marketplaces such as OpenSea and typically pay a royalty of 2.5%-10% to the organization that created the project. With a recent valuation exceeding $7.6 billion dollars for its parent company Dapper Labs and NFT games like Axie Infinity, which recently posted over $2 billion in sales YTD, the Company feels its first-to-market NFT game MicroBuddies™ is poised to obtain market share in the NFT gaming space.

About MicroBuddies™

Good Gaming, Inc. is in the final stages of preparation for the mainnet launch of its first-to-market collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™, where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own in-game currency GOO™.

GOO™ can be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and customize their genome using a strategic artificial selection process. Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so players who develop their skills will be able to create greater opportunities for themselves.

At the Polygon Mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™, a player will use their special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™, collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from. If the Nano Factory Tokens sell out, or a player fails to purchase a Nano Factory Token prior to the launch of the game, the only way to acquire a MicroBuddy and play will be to first purchase one from another player on the secondary market at the fair market value.

To purchase MicroBuddies™ limited edition Nano Factory Tokens, go to:

https://microbuddies.io

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT blockchain game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission , including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

