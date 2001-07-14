Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Rises Again in November

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced that the U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI) was 111.9 in November (seasonally adjusted), up 1.3 points from October, marking the second consecutive month of acceleration in consumer spending momentum. The SMI’s further increase above 100 signals that even more consumers are spending more than they did a year ago.

The Visa SMI is an economic indicator of the health of consumer spending. When the Visa SMI rises above 100, the consumer spending momentum is strengthening and when it falls below 100, the spending momentum is weakening as fewer consumers are spending more relative to the previous year.

By category, the SMI for discretionary purchases rose 1.4 points from the previous month to 107.9. The SMI for non-discretionary purchases fell 1.1 points to 99.8, which marks a contraction in momentum for the category. On a regional basis, the SMI accelerated the fastest in the Midwest, rising 2.8 points followed by the Northeast (+1.1 points). The South (+0.6 points) and West (+0.5 points) also posted improvements for the month. The strong rebound in the SMI for the Midwest now makes it the region with the highest reading at 112.5 as of November with the Northeast the softest reading at 110.8.

“This month’s SMI reading once again reinforces the narrative that consumer spending remains robust to round out this year,” said Wayne Best, Visa’s Chief Economist. “It appears that consumers are looking past the high inflation readings in recent months at least for the time being.”

About the Visa SMI

The Visa SMI is an economic indicator of the health of consumer spending. The SMI provides insight into what drives upturns and downturns in spending by measuring the breadth of the momentum supporting these trends. The Visa SMI is based on a sample of aggregated, depersonalized VisaNet data. Visa adjusts this data through proprietary methods to exclude factors that do not reflect spending momentum. The resulting sample data is then aggregated using a diffusion index framework where index values are scored from 0 to 200. When the Visa SMI rises above 100, the consumer spending momentum is strengthening and when it falls below 100, the spending momentum is weakening as fewer consumers are spending more relative to the previous year. The index is adjusted for day of week, month, holidays, and broad annual trends, and these seasonal adjustments are subject to revision each year.

The Visa SMI does not take into account the volume of payments; nor does it rely on all Visa-branded credentials, and therefore does not reflect Visa operational or financial performance. It is intended for informational purposes only and is offered on an “as is” basis without any warranties of any kind, express or implied. Each SMI report is as of the publication date.

For more information about the Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index, please visit www.visa.com%2Fpartner-with-us%2Fvisa-consulting-analytics%2Fspending-momentum-index.html

