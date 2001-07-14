PPG introduces SPECTRACRON Splash Two-Coat Liquid Coating System for Kitchen, Bath Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PPG introduces SPECTRACRON Splash Two-Coat Liquid Coating System for Kitchen, Bath Market

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the introduction of PPG SPECTRACRON® Splash, which is a first-of-its-kind two-coat urethane system for composite bathtubs and sinks. The liquid coating system provides kitchen and bath manufacturers with a high-performance protective finish in colors and gloss ranges not available on the market until now.

The PPG Spectracron Splash system is currently available globally in eight standard colors with customizable options, which is a departure from the white or off-white industry standard colors. The two-coat process comprises a base coat that adds color, strength and durability to the composite substrate followed by a protective topcoat that seals the base and provides customized gloss levels that range from matte to high-luster finishes.

“In terms of durability and aesthetics, this system is a real breakthrough for the kitchen and bath market,” said Maria Lamorey, PPG commercial strategy manager, industrial coatings. “Our OEM customers want to provide products that are resilient and long lasting, as well as design and styling options that meet today’s leading consumer trends. This new product delivers both.”

The PPG Spectracron Splash system meets OEM performance specifications for abrasions, wear and durability. With high scrubbability, it outlasts competitors’ finishes, making it a true differentiated solution in the kitchen and bath market.

Other key performance features include resistance to stains, water and chemicals. The coating cures at 525 degrees Fahrenheit (274 degrees Celsius) through traditional bake or infrared (IR) methods, creating a robust finish that strengthens composite substrates and extends product lifespan.

For more information on the PPG Spectracron Splash liquid coating system, visit PPGIndustrialCoatings.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and Spectracron and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Industrial Coatings

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211208005153r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005153/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment