Vishay Intertechnology IHCM Common Mode Choke Offers Low Profile, High Shock and Vibration Resistance for 35 A Commercial Applications

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Available With SMD or Through-Hole Mounting Options, Customizable Device Delivers Saturation Current to 35 A and Low DCR Losses Across Temps to +155 °C

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a new IHCM common mode choke for high current commercial applications to 35 A. Available with a low profile surface-mount construction, the Vishay Custom Magnetics IHCM-2321AA-10 is more robust than bulky toroid-based devices and delivers superior performance across temperature ranges to +155 °C.

With its low profile, the IHCM-2321AA-10 offers a reduced size and volume, making it more resistant to shock and vibration, while the enhanced core design extends current saturation out to as much as 35 A. The IHCM-2321AA-10 is surface-mountable and compatible with automated pick and place assembly for increased flexibility in board layouts.

Along with excellent saturation characteristics, low DCR losses, and a 1500 VDC dielectric withstand voltage between coils, the IHCM-2321AA-10 is ideal for commercial-grade DC/DC converters, EMI filters, and high current filters for noise suppression in motor control and other circuity in industrial and telecom applications.

In addition to the standard surface-mount configuration, the IHCM-2321AA-10 offers customizable inductance, impedance, DCR, and current ratings, along with through-hole mounting options. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part numberIHCM-2321AA-10
Inductance90 µH to 480 µH
Common mode impedance (typ.)380 Ω to 1200 Ω
DC resistance (max.)0.0015 Ω to 0.0125 Ω
Heat rating current (typ.)(¹)8 ADC to 31 ADC
Saturation current (typ.)(²)13 ADC to 35 ADC
Leakage (max.)2.5 µH to 14.0 µH

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C
(2) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the new inductor are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] IHCM common mode choke for high current commercial applications to 35 A, available with a low profile surface-mount construction. - https://bit.ly/3ouPwuZ

Link to product datasheets:
https://www.vishay.com/ppg?34560 (IHSR-2525CZ-51)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157720245166270

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

