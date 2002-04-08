OTC Podcast Paul Quintal - an Internet veteran now Chairman of Wikisoft

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikisoft Corp. (the “Company,” “we,” and “our”) ( WSFT). Paul Quintal, the Chairman of Wikisoft ( WSFT, Financial), is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has transformed company strategies and business models, built strong brands and launched leading products. He is a leader who puts ‘execution’ at the top of his priority list.

Mr. Quintal was recently the guest on the weekly Business and Investing OTCQB Podcast from OTC Global Markets Headquarters in Lower Manhattan which features innovators and entrepreneurs that lead companies trading on the OTCQB venture market. Mr. Quintal was invited to talk about his vision and strategy for Wikisoft, its competitive advantages, the company’s achievements and experience on the OTCQB. In his introduction the Chairman of Wikisoft described himself as a “veteran of the IT industry” and when you hear his experience in the upcoming podcast you will see that it is not surprising – it reads like a history of the internet.

From his early years at Internet.com and then Lycos (and some interesting ones before) we hear about his experiences as companies grew and were acquired, about how he grew a subscription-based technology business from zero to $120 million and why he joined Wikisoft.

The vision for Wikisoft is to use the power of big data to create opportunities globally for business professionals and businesses to make informed career and hiring decisions. Wikiprofile.com has a database now more than 175 million business profiles. The flagship online platform aims to be the go-to solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals to find valid information quickly and easily so that they can make informed career and hiring decisions. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, Wikisoft processes millions of data elements and refines them into tangible and valuable analytical insights on Wikiprofile.

Paul Quintal gives us a personal view on Wikisoft and their explosive journey during the last year when former Domino´s CEO Carsten Falk took over. Wikisoft then launched their investor site, relaunched their flagship platform (wikiprofile.com) and following the Common Stock Purchase Agreement with White Lion Capital LLC of $20M uplisted to OTCQB in August.

Get to know Paul Quintal and Wikisoft by listening to the OTC podcast



ABOUT WIKISOFT CORPORATION

In line with increasing globalization, we believe that there is a growing demand for access to credible company and employee information worldwide. Wikisoft's flagship online platform, Wikiprofile.com, aims to be a powerful solution with tools and resources for businesses and business professionals. Our vision is to create opportunity globally for business people and companies to make informed career and hiring decisions. Manifesting this vision requires scaling information technology with high data validity across the key pillars: business professionals, businesses, job opportunities and professional skills. By pursuing this vision, we believe Wikisoft Corp. can enable users to connect to business opportunities on a global scale. In line with increasing globalization, there is a growing demand for access to credible business and employee information worldwide.



